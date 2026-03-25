The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
3m

These people are below the scum of the earth. Scourge on humanity. Hell is not hot enough for them.

Reply
Share
Gerda Ho's avatar
Gerda Ho
6m

This is very much like Nazi Germany’s expansion goals. “ Heute gehört uns Deutschland, Morgen die ganze Welt!”

Israel has learned its lesson from the Nazis very well.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture