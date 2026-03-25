Israel’s defense Minister, Israel Katz, admitted in a Hebrew message on X that Israel’s intention in South Lebanon is to have “ no homes and no residents” and to “control the security zone” (i.e. permanently occupy South Lebanon) “up to the Litani” river.

His full message reads, “Israel’s policy in Lebanon is clear: where there is terror and missiles - there are no homes and no residents - and the IDF will control the security zone up to the Litani.”

For context, Israel has displaced the majority of South Lebanon’s population and bombed bridges connecting South Lebanon to the rest of the country through the Litani River to prevent return.

Pictured Above: Map Of South Lebanon.

Israeli media has been clear that the intention behind this mass displacement is to take Southern Lebanon in service of greater Israel.

Pro-Netanyahu journalist Amit Segal wrote in Israel Hayom , “Trump, a man with no sentimentality for old borders, already shook the Middle East when he agreed in principle to recognize Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria in the framework of the Peace to Prosperity plan, and when he supported mass emigration from Gaza. The mass migration from southern Lebanon has already happened. The only question is whether he will give Israel merely de facto approval of its new northern border or de jure approval as well”.

Michael Freund, the former deputy communications director for Netanyahu in the Jerusalem Post, called to “incorporate southern Lebanon into sovereign Israel and settle it with Jews”.

In another article for the Jerusalem Post, Israeli journalist Avi Abelow wrote that, “the Litani River is the only defensible northern border for the Jewish state,” adding, “Israel must control the territory up to the Litani River and resettle it with Jewish communities.”

Israel’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, openly endorsed the call from Israeli media for an Israeli occupation of South Lebanon, saying the Israeli war on Lebanon, “needs to end with a different reality entirely, … with the change of Israel’s borders” adding that, “the new Israeli border must be the Litani”.

While it may not be as explicit as Bezalel Smotrich’s comments, through saying that Israel’s policy is “no homes and no residents” in South Lebanon and for the IDF to “ control the security zone up to the Litani”, Israel Katz is clearly signalling support for the permanent ethnic cleansing and occupation of South Lebanon.

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