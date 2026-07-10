Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel has used the earthquake in Venezuela to gain influence in the country, in hopes that it will move the country towards an Israel-friendly puppet state in South America.

Venezuelaanalysis reports that :

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez held a meeting with a military and diplomatic delegation from Israel on Tuesday. According to Venezuelan state media reports, Rodríguez alongside Public Works Vice President Juan José Ramírez and Transport Minister Francisco Garcés sat down with Israeli officials to discuss plans for the removal of over 1 million tons of rubble from La Guaira state in the wake of June 24’s double earthquake. For its part, the IDF indicated that its engineering personnel delivered a “national rehabilitation” plan to the Venezuelan government. Photos published on social media showed Brigadier General Elad Edri, chief of staff of the IDF Home Front Command, presenting a slide show titled “Project for the Reconstruction of the Future” with Venezuelan and Israeli flags. The Israeli Foreign Ministry added that, at Rodríguez’s request, its delegation will stay in the Caribbean nation for two additional weeks to “begin implementing the reconstruction plan prepared by Israeli experts.” Uniformed Israeli soldiers have toured multiple affected areas in Caracas and La Guaira, reportedly conducting inspections on damaged infrastructure. It has held multiple meetings with Venezuelan authorities, including a previous one with Ramírez in the Vicepresidency of Public Works. In a press conference last week, Rodríguez expressed her appreciation for the arrival of the “highly trained and professional” Israeli team.

The real goal behind this “humanitarian” stunt from Israel, however, is to gain influence in Venezuela, a country which once stood in solidarity with the Palestinians and cut off diplomatic ties to Israel.

“You are doing something unique; you are restoring both ruins and ties. You are showing the residents of Venezuela, as well as the Venezuelan government, the true face of the State of Israel,” Benjamin Netanyahu told the Israeli delegation in Caracas.

“What you are doing now is going to a country that cut ties nearly 20 years ago, and you’re proving how good it is to be tied to Israel,” he added.

As Jfeed noted , “Netanyahu praised the dual nature of the deployment during his address, noting that the soldiers are completing a rare strategic objective by assisting an estranged government. The deployment represents a landmark moment in international diplomacy, given the long history of fractured geopolitical relations between Jerusalem and Caracas. Israel has sent rescue and aid delegations to countless nations worldwide over the years, but this deployment enters a territory that cut off all formal bilateral interactions nearly 20 years ago. Netanyahu highlighted this unique circumstance during his briefing, explaining to the commanders that ‘you are proving how good it is to be in contact with Israel.’”

Israel supported the U.S. regime change operation against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, due to his support for the Palestinian cause, and hoped he would be replaced by the Israeli puppet leader María Corina Machado.

The Likud friendly outlet Israel Hayom wrote before the kidnapping of Maduro “Since Hugo Chávez’s rise to power, Venezuela has become one of the most hostile countries to Israel and Zionism in Latin America” noting that he “severed diplomatic relations with Israel during Operation Cast Lead in 2009, accused Israel of ‘genocide against the Palestinian people’ and compared its policies to Nazi conduct” and adding that “His successor (Nicholas Maduro) continued the anti-Israeli line with even more intensity. Thus, Venezuela, which previously maintained warm relations with Israel and even purchased security technologies from it, became a center of hostile propaganda toward Zionism”.

Machado, on the other hand, the outlet noted, “promises to change her country’s attitude toward Israel from one extreme to another, and doesn’t hide her sympathy toward us. In recent years, she spoke about her intention to establish Venezuela’s embassy location in Jerusalem and stood with the Jewish state after the October 7 massacre, while Maduro supported Hamas.”

Marchado promised to the paper that after the regime change operation, “Venezuela will be Israel’s closest ally in Latin America.”

In 2020, Maria Corina Machado signed an “inter party agreement” with the Likud party, promising to “forge an alliance between our two parties to cooperate on political, ideological, and social matters, as well as advancing cooperation on issues related to strategy, geopolitics and security, among others, in order to create an operational partnership” and to “bring the people of Israel closer to the people of Venezuela while advancing, together, the Western values to which both parties subscribe: freedom, liberty, and a market economy.”

With Trump not installing Maria Corina Machado as president of Venezuela, instead making a deal with interim president Delcy Rodríguez, Israel now hopes sending an Israeli delegation to help with the earthquake will make Delcy Rodríguez make the same deal with Israel (normalizing ties, forging economic ties with Israel, voting with Israel at the UN, recognizing occupied Jerusalem as the capitol of Israel etc.) that it knew Maria Corina Machado would, cementing Israeli influence in another South American country.

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