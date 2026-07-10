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Others Media Ltd.'s avatar
Others Media Ltd.
11h

Of course there's another motive why the IDF is crawling all over Rodriguez and the Venezuelan administration in order to offer its "help" ... If the IDF is promising to clear 1,000,000 tons of debris then it is clearly using this opportunity to test its mettle when clearing large areas which have been completely devastated. The quicker it can clear Gaza, once the planned ethnic cleansing has been completed, the sooner Jared Kushner's planned levantine riviera can be constructed and the feckin' Israelis can start attracting oligarchs who think nothing of buying properties whose foundations contain the crushed and decomposed corpses of thousands of brown skinned people.

They're so soulless and calculating, it's shameful.

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
19h

Parasites!!!

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