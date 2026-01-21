Israel, despite the fake “ceasefire,” has killed another three journalists in Gaza , “journalist Mohamed Salah Kashta, journalist and photographer Abdel Raouf Shaat and photographer Anas Ghoneim.”

The Committee To Protect Journalists (CPJ) reports , “According to news reports, the three were killed while on assignment for the Egyptian Committee, which oversees Egypt’s humanitarian work in the Palestinian territory, and in a jeep marked with the organization as they headed to cover tent encampments built by Egypt.”

In a statement, CPJ said, “CPJ condemns Israel’s strike on a clearly marked civilian vehicle in central Gaza that killed freelance photojournalists Abed Shaat, Mohammad Qeshta, and Anas Ghnaim, amid an ongoing ceasefire Israel, which possesses advanced technology capable of identifying its targets, has an obligation under international law to protect journalists”.

The IDF has confirmed that the journalists were killed in a targeted strike, falsely accusing them of, “operating a drone associated with the Hamas terrorist organization”, the same propaganda line Israel has used to justify it’s previous targeted killings of journalists.

Since the “ceasefire” came into effect, Israel has targeted and killed four journalists in Gaza, the three killed in the aforementioned strike, and previously, on December 2nd of 2025, the photojournalist Mahmoud Wadi, who was targeted and killed by an Israeli drone strike in Khan Younis.

Before the “ceasefire” came into effect, 250 journalists, including high-profile journalists such as Anas Al Sharif, Ismail Al Ghoul, and Hossam Shabat were killed by Israel.

In each high-profile case, Israel fabricated a smear campaign to falsely accuse the reporters of being associated with Hamas, as it did during the most recent strike.

The Israeli magazine 972 reported that Israeli intelligence created a “Legitimization Cell” which was designed to “identify Gaza-based journalists it could portray as undercover Hamas operatives, in an effort to blunt growing global outrage over Israel’s killing of reporters”.

In the case of Ismail Al Ghoul , Israeli intelligence put out fake documents that claimed he was “an engineer in the Hamas Gaza brigade”, but as journalist Muhammad Shehada noted , “Among several glaring inconsistencies in the army’s allegations was the fact that the screenshot showed that Al-Ghoul had received a military rank in July 2007 — when he was just 10 years old.”

Along with this, Israel has previously “released Al Ghoul after detaining him during the army’s March 18, 2024, raid on Al-Shifa hospital”, which they certainly would not have done had he actually been an “engineer in the Hamas Gaza brigade”.

Israeli intelligence similarly fabricated claims that Anas Al Sharif was a Hamas member, but as Muhammad Shehada reported,

Israel released three documents that contradict each other. One, dated 2023, lists him as a “combatant” with his status described as “suspended” and “unassigned.” It highlights that he suffered incapacitating injuries in a training explosion that left him with “extremely weak hearing in the left ear, weak eyesight” and constant migraines and headaches. Another from 2019 describes Al-Sharif as a “group leader” but lists his 17th birthday as the day he joined Hamas, despite the minimum age for membership being 18. And a third undated document suggests Al-Sharif was a member of Hamas’ Nukhba unit, the most elite combat division of the Al-Qassam brigades. But it is nearly impossible that someone with incapacitating injuries could join this unit, or would have previously been a member and then demoted to a foot soldier.

Furthermore, Israeli journalist Amit Segal reported that, before he was targeted and killed by Israel, he was “detained by the IDF during the takeover of Shifa Hospital, but was later released” again, something that would not have happened if Al Sharif been a Hamas commander.

The targeted killing of Anas Al Sharif was done in reality, to silence his reporting on the genocide in Gaza, as his brother later revealed , “Days before being killed in a targeted attack by Israeli forces, Anas al-Sharif was offered a deal: stop covering Gaza, and he and his family could leave safely” but he, “chose to keep reporting the truth until his last breath.”

In the case of Hossam Shabat, who was targeted and killed by an Israeli drone strike while he “left his tent alongside fellow journalists to begin their day of reporting”, Israeli intelligence falsely claimed he was associated with Hamas, but journalist Jeremy Scahill confirmed that in response to the Israeli claims, Hamas “conducted an internal audit—reviewing brigade records and interviewing members—which found Hossam Shabat was not a sniper, not in Qassam, and not affiliated with Hamas at all.”

Similarly, Israel fabricated claims that the journalists killed in the most recent strike were “operating a drone associated with Hamas” in order to justify their campaign of slaughtering journalists in Gaza who document Israeli atrocities.

This campaign has made Israel the world’s leading killer of journalists, with Reporters Without Borders documenting last year that “the Israeli army has been responsible for nearly half (43%) of all journalists killed worldwide” adding that “Under Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, the Israeli army has carried out a massacre — unprecedented in recent history — of the Palestinian press” and “the Israeli army is the worst enemy of journalists”.

This campaign has not solely targeted journalists in Gaza for their reporting but has often also targeted their families.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate documented that, “Based on the monitoring and documentation of the Freedoms Committee in the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, the targeting of journalists’ families has become a systematic and repeated pattern during 2023, 2024, and 2025, killing about 706 families of journalists in the Gaza Strip. All indicators prove that the targeting is not accidental incidents resulting from the conditions of war”.

It added, “these figures mean that hundreds of children, women, and the elderly have been killed because of a family member’s professional connection to journalism, in flagrant violation of all humanitarian and legal norms” and “The documented facts show that the targeting took multiple forms, most notably: the bombing of journalists’ homes directly, which led to the martyrdom of a large number of their family members, the killing of the entire family in some cases, turning the journalist into a living witness to his family’s courtyard, targeting displacement places and tents resorted to by the families of journalists after destroying their homes, and repeating the bombing of areas known”.

Despite the “ceasefire”, Israel is continuing this campaign, which began with the targeted killing of Mahmoud Wadi in December and ramped up with the recent targeted killing of Salah Kashta, Abdel Raouf Shaat, and Anas Ghoneim.

