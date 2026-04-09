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Alan's avatar
Alan
43m

No one is surprised. Liars lie!

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
1h

Is anyone surprised by this? The Zio-Nazis NEVER, EVER honor any agreements - it is in their Talmud that they do not have to and should not honor agreements with Goys!

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