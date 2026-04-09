Yesterday, Trump effectively admitted defeat and backed down from his genocidal threat towards Iran that “A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again”, from bombing Iran’s power plants.

This was done because- as Axios noted- the Trump administration was “highly concerned that the Iranian retaliation for a U.S.-Israeli strike on the country’s energy infrastructure would be destructive for Gulf countries’ oil and water facilities.”

Trump instead decided to negotiate an end to the Iran war on Iran’s terms.

Foreign Affairs noted late last month that Iran, “has managed to neutralize key U.S. and Israeli air defense batteries, severely damage U.S. military bases in the Persian Gulf, inflict substantial economic pain, and drive a wedge between the United States and its Gulf allies. The Iranian regime, in other words, is not just surviving the U.S. and Israeli bombardment. The serious economic and political problems it is creating for its adversaries are, on a strategic level, giving Iran the upper hand”.

Alex Younger, the former head of the British MI6 similarly admitted that Iran has the “upper hand right now” noting that Iran “understood the significance of the energy war and held the Strait (of Hormuz) at threat” and “globalized the conflict in a way that gives them some weapons”, adding that “even with just 10% of its initial drone stocks”, Iran can, “hold the straits at threat because these are not military people, it’s not a military audience you have to satisfy, it is people who own oil tankers and captains of oil tankers and that really does give them the whip hand.”

Fearing Iran’s retaliatory strikes on the Gulf States and understanding that Iran had the upper hand in negotiations, Trump announced his agreement to a two-week ceasefire in exchange for Iran opening the Strait of Hormuz while the U.S. and Iran use Iran’s 10-point plan as “a workable basis on which to negotiate”.

The demands in Iran’s 10-point plan include :

-An American guarantee of nonaggression with Iran. -Iran maintains control of the Strait of Hormuz. -Ending the regional war on all fronts, including against Iran’s ally, Hezbollah, in Lebanon. -Withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from all bases and positions in the region. -Reparations to Iran for war damages. -Acceptance of Iran’s right to nuclear enrichment. -Lifting all primary sanctions on Iran. -Lifting all secondary sanctions on Iran. -Termination of all resolutions against Iran by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency. -Termination of all United Nations Security Council resolutions against Iran.

Iran agreed to the ceasefire and the negotiations .

Israel however, has other plans.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the main mediator between the U.S. and Iran made it clear in his announcement of the ceasefire that the U.S. agreed to force Israel to stop it’s war on Lebanon as part of the ceasefire stating “, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon”.

(Emphasis: Mine)

Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has confirmed that the U.S. agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon, telling CNN that Shehbaz Sharif, “‘could not have been more authentic’ to what the two parties agreed to, and that it was still the prime minister’s understanding that Lebanon was included.”

Israel, hellbent on continuing its ethnic cleansing and annexation of South Lebanon as part of the Greater Israel Project, was not happy with this development.

Netanyahu’s main political opponent , Yair Lapid- who recently endorsed the Greater Israel Project, saying Israel should annex “as much as possible” of the Middle East for greater Israel- attacked Netanyahu over the ceasefire including Lebanon, saying “There has never been such a political disaster in all of our history, Israel wasn’t even part of the discussions when decisions were made concerning our national security”.

Benjamin Netanyahu then came out to say that “The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon”.

To reiterate this point, Israel carpet bombed civilian areas “ in Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, Mount Lebanon, Sidon, and several villages in southern Lebanon” killing 254 people and wounding 1,165.

Reuters reported that “Israel also struck the last remaining bridge linking southern Lebanon to the rest of the country”.

Israel has made clear their end goal in Lebanon is to occupy and annex South Lebanon, with the Likud connected journalist Amit Segal calling for Israel to have a “new northern border”, Israeli Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, saying that “the new Israeli border must be the Litani” and Israeli defence minister , Israel Katz, saying “Israeli forces would control ‘the entire area’ from the border to the Litani River after the offensive had concluded”.

Iran, understandably, does not want to go forward with the ceasefire agreement after this major Israeli violation.

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said :

The Iran–U.S. Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the U.S. must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both.



The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments.

Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, said that the Israeli massacre in Lebanon was “Non-compliance with the first clause of the 10-Point Proposal regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon - a commitment that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also explicitly referred to and declared as ‘an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and other regions, effective immediately’” adding that “the very ‘workable basis on which to negotiate’ has been openly and clearly violated, even before the negotiations began. In such situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable.”

Iranian state media has reported that Iran “is closing the Strait of Hormuz,” citing “Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including attacks in Lebanon.”

The easy solution for the U.S. would be to force Israel to stop bombing Lebanon with U.S- supplied weapons, but instead, the Trump administration lied to cover for Israel.

“I think ​this comes from a legitimate misunderstanding. I think the Iranians thought that the ​ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn’t”, Vice President JD Vance said .

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt similarly said that “Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire. That has been related to all parties involved in the ceasefire”.

This is despite the confirmation from Shehbaz Sharif that the United States did indeed agree to a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Joe Kent, Trump’s former top counter terrorism official, who resigned over the Iran war, noted that , “Israel is the jr. partner in this relationship but won’t act like it until we restrict military aid to them.”

It seems, however, that the Trump administration is willing to cover for Israel in violating the ceasefire to achieve an Israeli occupation of South Lebanon.

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