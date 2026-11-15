Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel is clearly desperate to get Trump to restart the Iran war, and is pulling out every deception it can to further that goal.

The New York Times reported on November 3rd that “Israel has shared intelligence with the United States asserting that Iran is considering the use of chemical weapons against its adversaries”, a clearly fabricated claim, with the New York Times noting that “American officials see the Israeli intelligence as part of a pressure campaign by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to persuade the Trump administration to return to major combat operations against Iran”, and that Gulf countries that Israel shared the “intelligence” with “believe Israel is trying to push the United States and its partners to return to a more intense phase of the war.”

With the recycled WMD deception clearly not working, Israel has moved on to another deception that historically has worked in getting Trump to ratchet up the war with Iran, the claim that Iran is going to kill him.

The Miriam Adelson-fundedoutlet Israel Hayom writes that , “The prospects of reaching an agreement between the US and Iran, even a preliminary one, have diminished significantly in recent days, partly because of intelligence the Mossad provided to the CIA indicating that Iran intends to target President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration. Senior Israeli and American officials told Israel Hayom that the threats were among the main factors behind Trump’s recent shift in his approach to negotiations with Tehran”.

Fabricated claims of an Iranian assassination attempt against Trump have been the primary deception used by Israeli intelligence and its Neo-conservative allies in the U.S. to draw Trump into the Iran war.

As journalists Max Blumenthal and Ken Silva exposed, that the Iran assassination deception was first created by the FBI on the campaign trail of 2024, where FBI assets staged a sting operation entrapping Pakistani national Asif Merchant into supposedly agreeing to assassinate Trump for Iran.

“A closer look at the Merchant case reveals that at the very least…it was a highly controlled FBI sting operation that never posed a threat to Trump. More nefariously, records and whistleblower disclosures indicate that Merchant may have been the patsy in a case totally fabricated by the undercover agents”, Ken Silva noted.

All parties involved in the supposed “assassination attempt” outside of Asif Merchant were either undercover FBI assets or agents.

As Max Blumenthal documented, “Almost as soon as Merchant entered the US, the FBI introduced him to a confidential informant posing as a potential business partner and operating under the alias, Nadeem Ali. The informant had served as translator for the US military during its occupation of Afghanistan … Though Merchant did not propose any crimes, the FBI wiretapped a meeting between him and the informant, Ali, in a hotel room on June 3, 2024. There, Merchant was taped making a supposed ‘ finger gun’motion while mentioning an unspecified ‘opportunity’ … According to the FBI, Merchant had outlined a highly complex plot which required the hiring of two hitmen… Virtually penniless, Merchant was forced to gather the cash from an anonymous ‘associate,’ according to the DOJ indictment. Next, the FBI informant took him on a winding journey from Boston to New York City, where he allegedly handed the money to two other FBI informants posing as hit men.”

Israel capitalized on this apparent entrapment operation and took it a step further, making baseless claims that Iran was somehow involved in the serious assassination attempts against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and at Mar-a-Lago.

As journalist Max Blumenthal reported:

On June 15, 2025, days after launching an unprovoked war on Iran, Netanyahu took to Fox News to manipulate Trump into joining the assault. The Israeli leader appeared to know exactly which psychological vulnerabilities to exploit. “These people who chant death to America, tried to assassinate President Trump twice,” Netanyahu declared, asserting without a shred of evidence that Iran was behind both the Butler assassination attempt and the one at Mar a-Lago. “Do you have intel that the assassination attempts on President Trump were directly from Iran?” a visibly startled Fox News host Bret Baier asked. “Through proxies, yes. Through their intel, yes. They want to kill him,” stated Netanyahu with a cocksure gaze.

Following this deception, and the June 2025 bombing of Iran for Israel, the White House tweeted an image of Trump with the caption, “I was the hunted, now I’m the hunter,” apparently using the fabricated Iranian assassination threat to justify the war for Israel.

Prior to the launch of the war in Iran in February, Benjamin Netanyahu and his Neo-conservative allies such as Lindsey Graham heavily focused on the fabricated claims of Trump facing assassination attempts from Iran to get him to launch the war.

Reuters reported that shortly before starting the war with Iran, “Netanyahu, ‌determined to move forward with an operation he had urged for decades, argued that there might never be a better chance to kill Khamenei and to avenge previous Iranian efforts to assassinate Trump”, adding that “the call amounted to the Israeli leader’s closing argument to his U.S. counterpart” and that “the three sources briefed on ​the call said they believed it … was a catalyst for Trump’s final decision to order the military on February 27 to move ahead with Operation Epic Fury.”

Lindsay Graham similarly focused on this deception in his attempt to get Trump to launch the war with Iran, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that, “On Iran, Graham likened Iran’s leader to Adolf Hitler and told Trump that Iran was in a historically weak position. They talked about the regime’s efforts to assassinate Trump in 2024” in a report on Graham’s attempt to get Trump into the war.

Graham apparently concluded that the assassination deception was the most effective in convincing Trump, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that Graham “spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, coaching him on how to lobby the president for action. Netanyahu showed the president intelligence that persuaded Trump to go ahead, Graham said”, an apparent reference to the phone call reported on by Reuters where Netanyahu honed in on the assassination deception.

Israel yet again revived the deception in August of this year, when Trump flew out of Turkey based on fabricated Israeli claims of another Iranian assassination attempt.

According to the Washington Post:

U.S. intelligence officials were skeptical of an Iranian assassination threat against President Donald Trump that was relayed by Israel and prompted an extraordinary clandestine maneuver that saw him secretly fly out of Turkey in an alternate military aircraft, current and former U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence said. The assassination threat was relayed by the Israeli government to the CIA, where analysts did not view the intelligence as compelling and conveyed that skepticism to Trump administration officials, one of the officials said. Another official called the reports of threats against Trump’s life “Israeli-derived, not U.S.-generated, and viewed as low confidence.”

“Some U.S. intelligence officials saw Israel’s sharing of the warning about threats to Trump’s life as designed less to inform than to influence the president’s decision-making and U.S. policy in the region,” the report added.

It is more than clear that the current Israeli “intelligence sharing” is nothing more than a recycling of the deception that has had so much success in goading Trump into war with Iran in the past.

The only question remanning, if Trump is not convinced, will Israel continue with simply fabricated intelligence reports, or will they grow desperate enough to resort to a false flag operation? Only time will tell.

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