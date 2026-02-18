The Times of Israel reports that “Israel plans to afford Hamas a 60-day period to disarm, and if it does not, the Israeli military will go back to war in the Gaza Strip, a senior adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday.”

The paper reported that Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs said Hamas needs to give up “its small arms, including its AK-47 rifles,” or the IDF will “have to complete the mission” in Gaza.

He sadistically boasted, “There is barely a building left standing in the Gaza Strip, but the work is not yet completed”.

The Times of Israel previously reported that, “Such an offensive …could be far more intense than the IDF’s operations in the Strip throughout the two years of war that began on October 7, 2023. The military has stressed throughout the war that it planned its operations in Gaza with the hostages in mind, even though some were still harmed by Israeli actions.”

Through demanding Hamas agree to total disarmament without any concessions, Israel is deploying its usual trick of making demands it knows Palestinian resistance will not agree to in order to end diplomacy and continue genocide.

As Drop Site News reported Hamas leader Basem Naim said that “Hamas will not accede to sweeping demands that the Palestinian resistance unilaterally disarm, nor will it submit to a total demilitarization of the Gaza Strip” noting that, “the group is willing to negotiate on disarmament of resistance forces only if it is linked to a long-term ceasefire that restrains Israel and is accompanied by a political process that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state and armed force capable of defending itself.”

Basem Naim correctly noted, “It is clear that Netanyahu and his extremist government are searching for new justifications to continue the aggression against Gaza and to resume the war, despite all the regional and international positions rejecting a return to fighting. Hamas also is exerting all efforts to avoid the return to war again. Until recently, Netanyahu used the issue of [Israeli] captives to justify continuing the assault on the Gaza Strip, refusing to withdraw, open the crossings, and allow aid in”.

As the U.S. government-connected intelligence firm Stratfor noted in 2010, “While Israel has agreed to engage in negotiations with the Palestinians, it seeks to force the failure of these negotiations by making unrealistic demands and then blame that failure on the Palestinians’ unwillingness to meet those demands. This tactic - demonstrated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence on direct talks without preconditions - enables Israel to appease U.S. and international pressure while showing the world that Israel’s attempts at peace are being sabotaged by Palestinian intransigence” adding, “By engineering the failure of any negotiation attempt, Israel hopes to be able to reassume the position it abandoned due to U.S. pressure.”

While this was in reference to the blockade on Gaza, it is equally true of the current “ceasefire”.

By demanding Hamas agree to full disarmament, Israel is intentionally trying to sabotage negotiations in order to justify “completing the mission” in Gaza, which, as Israeli Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel admitted, is to , “make the Gaza Strip uninhabitable until the population leaves, and the same thing will happen in the West Bank”.

The Israeli “ceasefire” in Gaza has always been a fraud and, in reality, has just slowed down the genocide and not ended it, given that Israel killed 601 Palestinians in Gaza since the “ceasefire” took effect.

The only reason Israel even agreed to this, as the former deputy commander of the IDF’s Gaza Division, Amir Avivi, admitted, is because, “After two years of fighting, the tools are worn out. We want to refresh the forces, to establish the defense line”.

This is further confirmation that the Israeli ceasefire was always a ruse and they plan to restart the full-scale genocide and ethnic cleansing plan in Gaza.

