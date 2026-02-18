The Dissident

Joe Van Steenbergen
Joe Van Steenbergen
14h

Of course they do; nothing will satisfy Israel other than Greater Israel, which includes extermination of all non-Jews. And nobody will say boo to them for dong so.

Aamir Razak
12h

May their plans be frustrated and fail miserably. It doesn't surprise me at all, they have violated the "ceasefire" so many times and continued the slaughter by other means. They don't intend to adhere to the terms of the agreement, they only wish to see their genocidal ambitions realized

