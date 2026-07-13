Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel Katz, Israel’s Defense Minister, has been repeatedly making admissions that Israel has been carrying out war crimes and ethnic cleansing in South Lebanon.

In a recent interview on an Israeli podcast, Katz admitted :

I said that Southern Lebanon would become Gaza. We would apply the Rafah model.



We would destroy everything there. We would deal with them in exactly that way.



And that is what we did.



The infrastructure has been destroyed. Homes in 24 villages along the border—villages that had existed for hundreds of years and were used by Hezbollah as military outposts against Israel—have been demolished.



The army systematically flattened the villages with bulldozers and explosives. Ninety percent of the houses are gone. Between 15,000 and 20,000 homes have been destroyed.

This is far from the first open admission of war crimes that Israel Katz has made.

In an interview with Israel Hayom, Katz boasted that the goal from the beginning of Israel’s operations in Lebanon, dubbed “Operation Silver Plow,” was to ethnically cleanse and destroy Shia Muslim villages in the South of Lebanon.

He boasted, “It was clear during Operation Silver Plow that the Shiite villages along the contact line had to disappear. We are currently in a situation where there is nearly 100% destruction in the contact-line villages of the western and central sectors. In the eastern sector, we are at 73% of villages destroyed”.

He also boasted, “The 200,000 residents who lived in southern Lebanon have not returned and will not return to the Yellow Line. This area must remain free of population”.

On Israel’s Channel 14, Katz similarly admitted that Israel has forced hundreds of thousands of South Lebanese civilians to flee from their homes permanently, while destroying their villages and homes, saying, “in Lebanon, first of all, we made 200,000 residents who lived in a security zone not return. One of them is not coming back. The cell is there, destroying the infrastructure, destroying the villages, and therefore also protecting our communities in a completely different way than it was … There is no population today. It’s just soldiers taking care of the day”.

Again and again, Israel Katz is repeatedly admitting to carrying out ethnic cleansing, with no serious consequences.

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