The Dissident

The Dissident

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Anne Settanni's avatar
Anne Settanni
21h

I sent this post to my AIPAC owned representative!!! Wish I could do more

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p.b.podinski's avatar
p.b.podinski
15h

just to alert you, the first line reads 'touring' instead of torturing. Thx for posting this story !... It's outrageous, and infuriating that MainShitsStreamMedia isn't covering this stuff !

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