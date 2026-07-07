Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel is currently torturing Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the head of the Kamal Adwan Hospital to death.

For context, Amnesty International documented that “On 27 December 2024, the Israeli military raided Kamal Adwan hospital in Mashrou’ Beit Lahiya and arbitrarily detained its director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya. Since then, he has been held without charges or trial, under orders that have been indefinitely renewed based on the Unlawful Combatants Law. On 16 June 2026 Israel’s Supreme Court upheld the latest detention order against him, which would keep him in detention until at least October. Since 3 June, Dr. Abu Safiya has been held in solitary confinement while continuing to be denied access to adequate healthcare. Israeli authorities must immediately release him. Pending his release, they must ensure his protection from torture and other ill-treatment and provide him with adequate healthcare.”

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya’s lawyer, along with family members, has revealed that he is currently being tortured to death in an Israeli torture dungeon.

“This is the last time you’ll see me… They brought me here to kill me” he told his lawyer, Adv. Nasser Odeh.

Physicians for Human Rights–Israel documented that:

Adv. Nasser Odeh, who visited Dr. Abu Safiya last Thursday, witnessed what he described as a life-threatening condition. Dr. Abu Safiya reported that, for the past two weeks, particularly since his transfer to Rakefet, he has endured daily violence and beatings. He also reported a sharp escalation in assaults against him since judicial proceedings concerning his release began last month. According to Dr. Abu Safiya, after a hearing in his appeal at the Israeli Supreme Court, four to five officers entered his cell and beat him across his body with a hammer and batons. He said that similar violence has since become a daily occurrence, causing him to lose consciousness several times over the previous week. His attorney reported that Dr. Abu Safiya arrived at their most recent meeting with both his hands and feet cuffed and accompanied by masked guards. He observed fresh bruising across Dr. Abu Safiya’s body, including on his head and around his eyes, ears, and neck, injuries so severe that he could barely recognize him. During the meeting, Dr. Abu Safiya had difficulty breathing and speaking, appeared extremely weak, and struggled to remain seated without falling. On several occasions, he leaned backward, raising fears that he was about to lose consciousness. According to his attorney, he appeared frightened and in severe distress and was afraid to speak freely for fear of further retaliation.

His son, Elyas Abu Safiya, reported seeing his father in similar conditions.

Democracy Now quoted him saying, “My father was unable to breathe. My father was unable to speak. His face was disfigured from the marks of torture and pain, especially after the last court session held in Jerusalem at the Supreme Court. … We still call out, plead, appeal and beg to all the free people of the world and to everyone with an atom of humanity in their heart, to save my father’s life before it’s too late”.

Journalist James Smith noted that Hussam Abu Safiya’s detention and torture by the IDF were because he “insisted on staying with his patients. That, unlike the staff of UN agencies and international NGOs, he refused to leave, and in doing so afforded no legitimacy to Israel’s repeated attempts at ethnic cleansing.”

He added, “Healing hands that resist erasure by saving lives will always be considered a threat to those whose ambition is genocide.”

Israel is now in the middle of torturing Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya to death for the crime of treating Palestinians during the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

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