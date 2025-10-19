Israel is continuing to back criminal gangs beyond the “yellow line”, the area of Gaza still occupied by the IDF since the ceasefire withdrawal.

Israel has implemented a “shoot to kill” policy against any Palestinian who crosses this imaginary line into Israeli-occupied territory.

The New Arab reported that, “Despite the ceasefire coming into force on Monday, Israel has committed dozens of ceasefire violations by shelling Palestinians, including some who allegedly crossed the Yellow Line. In one instance on Wednesday, Israel’s air force bombed a group of Palestinians it claimed were advancing towards troops in the Shujaiya area” adding that, “the officers acknowledged that the Palestinians may not be aware of the exact contours of the ‘Yellow Line’, with soldiers who left Gaza also criticising the positioning of Israeli forces deep in Palestinian territories, near the line”.

The New Arab also reported that, “Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has instructed Israeli forces to physically demarcate the ‘Yellow Line’ inside Gaza and to kill anyone who crosses it, according to Israeli media reports.”

This policy of slaughtering any Palestinians who supposedly cross the imaginary yellow line has been carried out on all except Israel’s criminal collaborators in Gaza, who are still being backed within the Israeli-occupied territory of Gaza.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that ,:

The defense establishment and the IDF say they are working to help and protect the clans in Gaza. The IDF allowed members of the clans to be near the Yellow Line. Some of them are on the eastern part of the line and some are on the western side adjacent to the yellow line. The IDF does not allow Hamas members to approach near the concentration of clans in the northern Gaza Strip.A senior military source said, ‘Israel is continuously working to help and protect the clans in a series of ways and means. We are in contact with them all the time.’ The official added, ‘We are in dialogue and are making efforts to ensure that the clans move east of the Yellow Line, as well as those who are near the Yellow Line, so that we can help those who are near the Yellow Line.’ In Israel, the clans are seen as an infrastructure for building the new governance in Gaza as a substitute for the Hamas regime.

What Israeli media refers to as “clans” are actually criminal gangs - some with links to ISIS- that Israel armed and backed as collaborators during the genocide in Gaza.

The most prominent is Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang, a criminal drug-smuggling gang with links to ISIS, which looted aid during the genocide in Gaza with Israeli backing.

As Palestine Chronicles reported, other gangs include a gang,

in Khan Yunis, calling itself the “Counterterrorism Strike Force” (CSF) and led by Hosam al-Astal, a former member of the PA’s Preventive Security Forces – intelligence branch – who has long been linked with the Israeli Shin Bet. The CSF has been accused of raiding hospitals, killing civilians, stealing aid, and looting homes, but its primary role has been to launch raids against Palestinian resistance fighters.

The outlet noted:

Then came a new Israeli-backed militia with the beginning of Israel’s “Operation Gideon’s Chariots 2”, otherwise known as the attempt to occupy Gaza City. This militia is composed primarily of members from the Doghmush clan and is led by Ashraf Mansi, calling itself the “People’s Army Northern Forces”. They are comprised of Palestinian Authority-affiliated militants and were also responsible for looting aid trucks throughout the genocide. The territory in which the northern Gaza death squad operated was Jabaliya, Beit Lahia, and areas in Gaza City. During the Israeli military’s re-invasion of northern Gaza, these militants had carried out a number of operations against Palestinian resistance factions.

As the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported during the genocide in Gaza, “the IDF and Shin Bet security service are using Gaza-based militias to carry out military operations in exchange for pay and control over territory in the enclave,” adding that “each militia consists of dozens of armed men, most from prominent Gaza clans, including the Abu Shabab family”.

One IDF soldier said, “They’re given more missions in densely populated zones. It’s no longer just the menial work we gave them in the beginning. Now they’re conducting major operations” and another said, “They train for missions right in front of us, we’ve seen them in groups of five to ten armed men. Sometimes it even alarms our forces because no one bothers to update us”.

Harretz noted that, “Soldiers add that the IDF and Shin Bet no longer seem to be hiding the phenomenon” of arming the criminal gangs in Gaza to carry out Israel’s dirty work.

This phenomenon has continued since the implementation of the “ceasefire”. Palestine Chronicles reported:

Despite Israeli forces having largely ceased fire, they are now hatching a plot using collaborator proxies across Gaza as part of a continuation of the genocide. This includes using these criminal gangs to execute civilians, murder security force members, and even assassinate journalists. Under the current ceasefire agreement, ‘phase one’ has triggered an Israeli withdrawal from many populated areas of the Gaza Strip, yet the military still remains in between 56-58% of the besieged enclave’s territory. On the first day of the ceasefire’s implementation, Israeli forces murdered nearly 40 civilians, mostly through gunfire. While Israeli army fire began to subside, the three primary militia forces that Israel has backed against Hamas have escalated their attacks on both civilians and Hamas-aligned security forces. These militant groups are led by drug-traffickers, ex-Palestinian Authority Preventive Security Force members, and Salafist militants. They are also linked to ISIS. These groups have begun to carry out assassinations in the Gaza Strip over the past week, starting with the murder of Mohammed Imad Aqel, the son of a senior Al-Qassam Brigades Commander. On Sunday, they even murdered prominent Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi, along with the son of Hamas politburo member Bassem Naim. These Israeli-backed militants had ambushed a group of Gazan security force members, murdering them along with civilians returning to their homes in the north. According to Gaza’s Dr. Mohammed Abu Lahia, in the case of Aljafarawi, the Israeli collaborator gang had kidnapped the beloved journalist, tortured him and then executed him with seven bullets from point-blank range. Hours later, Hamas’ security forces, reportedly alongside members of the Qassam Brigades, pursued these militants to their hideout in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, eliminating dozens and arresting others. According to reports on the ground, the internal security forces seized Israeli-supplied weapons and a hit list containing the names of prominent figures in the north of Gaza.

Furthermore, the Israeli paper Israel Hayom reported that Israel’s current plan, “is that as long as Hamas does not disarm, reconstruction begins – but only in half of the territory under Israeli control”.

Palestinian analyst Muhammed Shehada noted:

Israel’s plan for Gaza: divide it with a Berlin-wall like deadly line; symbolic and limited PR ‘reconstruction’ only in areas fully controlled by the IDF and run by criminal gangs and collaborators; rest of Gaza will be kept a wasteland regularly bombed by Israel and raided by gangs Israel will use disarmament as the excuse and pretext to why 2 million people would be caged and regularly bombed in an uninhabitable zone (Israel is NOT allowing any Gazans to move to the other side of the Yellow Line where ‘reconstruction’ would take place). Israel will do propaganda tours to this ‘model town’ in Rafah run by its proxy, the ISIS-linked Abu Shabab gang, to show the world that it’s allowing reconstruction and that it’s Hamas’ fault why the rest of Gaza is in ruins.

Shehada added, “Israel will soon start bringing propagandists into the Abu Shabab camp with the message ‘See! We’re helping Gazans who wish to co-exist with us”’(again, Israel is currently NOT allowing any Gazans into that Yellow line area, only gang members). They’ll use the Abu Shabab camp as a talking point as to why the rest of Gaza remains in ruins. ‘It’s because Hamas didn’t disarm yet’”.

In other words, Israel will only allow reconstruction in IDF-occupied areas led by its criminal collaborators, which no other Palestinian is allowed to enter, while leaving the rest of Gaza in rubble, and bombing and sending its proxies in.

Furthermore, as noted above, Israel is continuing to send in its criminal proxies into Gaza with hit lists, including Hamas officials and Palestinian journalists.

As Muhammed Shehada noted, the point behind this is to “Destabilise Gaza and brew a civil war; carry out hit and run attacks, recruit clans, carry out assassinations”.

On Middle East Eye, Muhammed Shehada explained, “Since the IDF cannot now invade 42 percent of Gaza, where they withdrew from, they are planning to use the gangs for precisely that reason. To try to grow the ranks of those militias up and try to use them to destabilize Gaza as much as possible, start a civil war basically trying to create chaos through their own proxies, collaborators, criminal gangs etc., and trying to trump it up to make it sound like there is a purge, there is a bloodbath, that Hamas is out of control, to try to manufacture a pretext for resuming the genocide again”.

As of today, Israel has violated the ceasefire and crossed the “yellow line” in order to “ protect the Abu Shabab gang”, leading IDF soldiers to be attacked.

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, used this to call for a resumption of the Gaza genocide, saying, “I call on the prime minister to order the IDF to fully resume the fighting in the Gaza Strip with full force”.

