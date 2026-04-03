With the world paying attention to the Israeli/American war on Iran, Israel is openly ethnically cleansing South Lebanon of its Shia Muslim population and planning for a permanent occupation of Lebanese territory up to the Litani River.

At the outset of the Iran war, Israel began its ethnic cleansing campaign in Southern Lebanon, forcibly displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians past the Litani River.

Soon after, mainstream Israeli media began pushing for an Israeli occupation of South Lebanon and the establishment of Jewish settlements.

Likud-connected journalist Amit Segal, writing in Israel Hayom, wrote that “Trump, a man with no sentimentality for old borders, already shook the Middle East when he agreed in principle to recognize Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria in the framework of the Peace to Prosperity plan, and when he supported mass emigration from Gaza. The mass migration from southern Lebanon has already happened. The only question is whether he will give Israel merely de facto approval of its new northern border or de jure approval as well”.

A former deputy communications director under Benjamin Netanyahu, Michael Freund in the Jerusalem Post wrote that Israel should create the “establishment of permanent Jewish communities” in South Lebanon, calling to “incorporate southern Lebanon into sovereign Israel and settle it with Jews”.

Another op-ed published in The Jerusalem Post wrote that “Israel must control the territory up to the Litani River and resettle it with Jewish communities.”

Soon after, the calls for ethnic cleansing and expansion into South Lebanon were echoed by the Israeli government.

The first was Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who openly said that the war in Lebanon needs to end “with the change of Israel’s borders,” adding, “the new Israeli border must be the Litani”.

Smotrich’s comments were soon after echoed by Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, who said , “Israel’s policy in Lebanon is clear: where there is terror and missiles - there are no homes and no residents - and the IDF will control the security zone up to the Litani”.

Israel has recently been even more explicit in their intention to ethically cleanse South Lebanon of its Shia Muslim population and establish a permanent occupation.

The New York Times reported that “Israel’s defense minister outlined plans on Tuesday to occupy a swath of southern Lebanon, offering his clearest indication yet that Israel intends to control the region even after its ground invasion ends.”

The New York Times added that, “Israel Katz, spoke in more explicit terms than ever before about plans for an occupation. He said Israeli forces would control ‘the entire area’ from the border to the Litani River — a stretch of territory that is 20 miles from Israel at its deepest point — after the offensive had concluded” adding that “He reiterated that this would include the demolition of entire Lebanese border towns and that hundreds of thousands of displaced residents would not be able to return.”

The paper quoted Katz saying, “The return of more than 600,000 residents of southern Lebanon who fled north will be completely prohibited south of the Litani until safety and security of northern Israeli residents is ensured”.

Israel has also been open about its intention of ethnically cleansing South Lebanon of its majority Shia Muslim population, including by hunting down Shia Muslims hiding in Christian and Druse communities.

The New York Times reported , “In private calls to local leaders across southern Lebanon, Israeli military officials have assured several Christian and Druse communities that they could remain in the evacuation zone. They have pressed them, however, to force out any Lebanese from neighboring Shiite Muslim communities who have sought refuge among them as Israeli bombardments flatten Shiite towns, according to local Christian, Druse and Shiite leaders who spoke to The New York Times” adding, “Local leaders took the messages as a clear signal: Israel is trying to force out one group in the south — Shiites”.

The report added, “Israeli military officials have called leaders of at least eight villages and told them to expel Shiites who had sought refuge in their communities, municipal officials and local Christian, Druse and Shiite leaders said in interviews. All complied, fearing that if they did not, their towns could be hit next in the Israeli bombardment, they said.”

Israel Katz has openly stated the intention to repeat the Gaza model is South Lebanon, saying “all homes in Lebanese villages near the border will be destroyed — in accordance with the Rafah and Beit Hanoun model in Gaza”.

NGO Oxfam has warned that Israel is “using the Gaza playbook in Lebanon”.

Oxfam noted that as part of its ethnic cleansing campaign in South Lebanon, “Israeli forces are destroying water and sanitation infrastructure, including strikes near sites that were being rehabilitated after having been destroyed or damaged in the last war,” adding that, “Israel has also destroyed electricity networks and bridges, cutting off vital supplies and services for entire towns and villages.”

There is zero doubt that Israel is attempting ethnic cleansing of South Lebanon in order to establish a permanent occupation and likely, an expansion of Israel’s borders.

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