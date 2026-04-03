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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
2d

They definitely are carrying out their plans to expand their borders. And they seek to destroy anything and anyone that's in their way. Horrific!

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Rigobert's avatar
Rigobert
3d

Christians are being "ethnically" cleansed. It's really a religious war against Christianity.

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