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Paulo Kirk
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Jewish Values, and the White Man's Minyan in the SNakes of AmeriKKKa are just cancelling, censoring, lawfaring and busting us all.

The Lies your buddy told you about great anti-Military Industrial Complex Dwight, and other lies your country is telling you

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-lies-your-buddy-told-you-about

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