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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
1h

Forgive me, but I thought the entire Hollywood itself was already an Israel PR industrial complex...

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
1h

That conditioning began in the early 1900’s.

The Ideological Origins and Early Years

Zionist Aims: The Zionist movement recognized early on that film could legitimize their cause to the West.

As early as 1913, the movement produced short films—such as The Life of the Jews in Palestine—to promote the settler-colonial narrative.

Studio Moguls: Many foundational figures of the American film industry, such as Samuel Goldwyn, Harry Cohn, and Louis B. Mayer, were Jewish immigrants who harbored strong personal sympathy and provided financial backing for Zionist causes.

Establishing the "Underdog" Narrative

Celebrity Backing: Throughout the 1940s, Hollywood executives and prominent movie stars (including Frank Sinatra, Humphrey Bogart, and Bette Davis) sponsored fundraising events and took out newspaper ads urging British authorities to back Zionist demands.

Romanticizing the Frontier: Films produced following Israel's establishment, such as 1953’s The Juggler (starring Kirk Douglas) and 1960’s Exodus, served to frame the establishment of the state as a heroic, progressive, and feel-good underdog story that rescued European Holocaust survivors.

Dehumanization of the Arab Narrative

Orientalist Tropes: Where historical Palestinians or Arabs appeared on screen, they were frequently depicted in ways that mirrored the representation of Indigenous peoples in American Westerns—as primitive, culturally incomprehensible, or hostile obstacles to civilization.

Normalization of Displacement: By magnifying a "pro-Israel" sentiment and omitting the indigenous Palestinian perspective, these films served as vital public relations tools that normalized the displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Nakba.

Modern Perspectives and Pushback

Historical Reckoning: The narrative presented in early Hollywood has increasingly faced scrutiny from contemporary film historians and Palestinian filmmakers.

Shift in Public Consciousness: Scholars in works like ⁠Hollywood and Israel: A History note that these early representations provided vital soft power to the U.S.-Israel alliance.

However, recent years have seen a growing push to challenge these historical blind spots by highlighting the realities of British colonialism and the indigenous Palestinian experience.

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