Written By: Justin K.P.

The Israeli government has hired two Hollywood producers, Daniel Rosenberg and Tim Piper, and their production company Piro Inc. to produce pro-Israel propaganda targeting Americans.

According to O’Dwyers, an outlet covering public relations-related news, “Havas Media Germany has hired Piro Inc. to further the digital efforts of the Israel Government Advertising Agency to sway US public opinion”.

According to the article:

According to its June 2 Justice Dept. filing, Piro is engaged to provide digital content strategy, creative development, video production oversight, and campaign advisory services in connection with a pilot digital communications program. Services include audience research, content architecture, scriptwriting, asset production, distribution planning, iterative performance analysis, and final program evaluation. Al content is developed for distribution via digital and social media platforms in the US. Piro has received $900K for its effort. The Israel Government Advertising Agency, which is known by its Hebrew acronym Lapam, is based in Tel Aviv and is the in-house public diplomacy and communications shop of the country’s Cabinet.

Nick Cleveland, a reporter for the Quincy Institute, documented that :

The Israeli government has hired Daniel Rosenberg, the producer of Spike Lee’s ‘Inside Man,’ on a $900,000 contract to produce pro-Israel social media content to ‘influence the U.S. public.’



Rosenberg’s firm, Piro, set to hire a director and hold casting for on-camera talent.

Documents published by Cleveland show that Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Staff, Eran Shayovich, hired Piro Inc. through the German-based subsidiary of the company Havas, to do :

-audience research and segmentation analysis -Creative direction and oversight of video asset production -Campaign launch advisory and channel strategy consultation -Digital media channel strategy.

Havas Media has previously been used by the Israeli government to run propaganda campaigns against Americans.

Haaretz reported in November of last year that , “Payments are routed through Havas Media Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of the international advertising and public relations giant Havas. In practice, Havas serves as an intermediary, executing contracts with U.S. firms on Israel’s behalf. The documents show that since 2018, the company has received at least $100 million to promote Israeli tourism campaigns in the United States and it also works with other countries, including several in the Gulf, on similar projects.”

Harretz reported that the Israeli government had previously used Havas to hire Clock Tower X, a firm operated by the former Trump campaign strategist Brad Parscale to push pro-Israel messaging through the conservative network Salem Media Network.

Harretz reported:

The largest of the new hasbara contracts was signed in August with a firm called Clock Tower X, owned by Brad Parscale, who played a lead role in Trump’s digital campaigns in 2016 and 2020. The $6 million, four-month contract - signed between his firm and Havas Media on behalf of the Israeli government - calls for “strategic consulting, planning, and communications services to develop and execute a broad U.S. campaign to combat antisemitism.” According to the filing, Parscale’s company will produce “at least 100 core pieces of content per month” - including videos, audio, podcasts, graphics and text - and “5,000 derivative versions” monthly, aiming for 50 million impressions a month. Eighty percent of the content will target young Americans on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Campaign messages will be distributed via Salem Media Network, a conservative Christian media group that owns more than 200 radio stations and websites. Parscale was appointed this year to lead Salem’s strategy.

Havas- according to the Haaretz report, also hired “Show Faith by Works, owned by Republican consultant Chad Schnitger, an evangelical operative connected to the Christian right” to “focus on ‘churches and Christian organizations in the western United States’ aimed at countering ‘declining support for Israel among evangelical Christians’ and ‘raising awareness of Palestinian ties to Hamas and support for terrorism.’”

Show Faith by Works was tasked by the Israeli government through Havas to use “‘biblically based arguments highlighting the importance of Israel and the Jewish people to Christians,’ while spreading messages that ‘the Palestinians chose Hamas… they murder Christian aid workers… they celebrated the October 7 massacre and shelter terrorists… Palestinians and Iran share genocidal intentions toward Israel’”.

Harretz noted that, “The filings for the proposed campaign explain that the messages will reach their audience through ‘the largest geofencing campaign in U.S. history’ – a pitch to map the physical perimeters of every major church and Christian college in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado during worship hours; identifying attendees using commercial data, tracking them, and continuing to target them with relevant ads.”

Israel also used Havas to hire SKDKnickerbocker, a firm close to the Democratic Party, to, “develop a ‘bot-based program on various social media channels that `floods the zone` with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ pro-Israel message.”

Israel used Havas as well to hire “Bridges Partners, a Washington-based consulting firm owned by Yair Levi and Uri Steinberg” to “fund social-media influencers promoting Israel”.

Daniel Rosenberg, one of the two producers hired by Israel to help produce propaganda, has previously produced big name Hollywood movies including the 2001 film Novocaine staring Steve Martin and the 2006 film Inside Man staring Denzel Washington and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee.

Tim Piper, his founding partner of Piro Inc , O’Dwyers noted, “was called ‘one of the most influential people on the planet’ by Time for his branded content work. He is executive producer on ‘Odd Mom Out’ for Bravo and ‘Farmed and Dangerous’ on Hulu.”

Tim Piper has apparently been influential in developing advertisements. His Wikipedia page notes that:

Piper was responsible for creating the gecko character for Bridgestone Australia around 1999, animated by James Neale and used until 2022.The character underwent a makeover by Cirkus Animation in 2023. Working for Ogilvy & Mather in Toronto, Canada, Piper wrote and co-directed (with Yael Staav) Dove‘s “Evolution” television commercial.This was part of Dove’s “Campaign for Real Beauty“, which Piper had helped to develop with creative director Janet Kestin. This was a kind of “meta-marketing” campaign that aimed to show tricks used by advertisers, and to raise women’s self-esteem when it was revealed that photos of women did not represent reality.He also produced another ad for Dove, called Onslaught, and a short for Becel margarine, Broken Escalator. Among other commercials created with Ogilvy and Mather, Piper was a co-writer on the award-winning advertising campaign for “Diamond Shreddies“ in Canada in 2008. The ad won the Grand Clio and Cannes awards.

Piro Inc. describes itself as “ an advertising agency, production house, and entertainment studio addressing the needs of marketers who want a bigger impact in a changing media landscape,” boasting that “Piro brings entertainment and advertising expertise together to create work that not only finds audiences but entertains them.”

Its website boasts of running effective advertising campaigns , such as producing a comedy miniseries for Chipotle called “Farmed and Dangerous” as well as ads for Estée Lauder, Baby Einstein, and Ferrero Rocher.

The New York Times reported that the time that “ Piro’s show for Chipotle was more influential in changing behavior than 98% of cause-related movies and TV shows of past years (a list that included Oscar-nominated film and documentaries including Food Inc. An Inconvenient Truth and more).”

With support for Israel in America getting lower and lower, Israel is now hiring producers who have worked on Hollywood films and major advertisements to help them with their brainwashing campaign against Americans.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.