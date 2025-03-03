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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Mar 3, 2025Edited

> "the delegation heading to Qatar"

Ah, yes, the same Persian Gulf nexus gatekeeper for Anglo-Zionism funding the faux "pro-Palestine" MEE-TNA-AJ+ media umbrella. Typical controlled opposition.

> "he instead bows down to Israel and the 100 million dollars he received from Miriam Adelson"

There goes, well, all that so-called "Make America Great Again." Uniquely mind-boggling is Orange Bolshevism's cultically persistent shilling -- those same people who believed Mango Caesar would end liberal globalism turn a blind eye to or cheer an impending Club-of-Rome northatlantic superstate under the annexation plans for Canada.

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