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Jeffrey Bryant's avatar
Jeffrey Bryant
4h

I concur wholeheartedly. There was no threat. Trump's always lying he's been lying since the beginning. But being a habitual liar he doesn't realize he's constantly covering up the last line with a new lie

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Patrick Hertel's avatar
Patrick Hertel
5h

Hardly a threat. Trump has had many "assignations".

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