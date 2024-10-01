The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arrr Bee's avatar
Arrr Bee
Oct 1, 2024Edited

Cry some more about Israel grinding up your favorite Islamist terrorist organization into dust. Or were your rapist sadist Hamas Pals your favorite Islamist terrorists? It's hard to figure out with the Free Palestine cult, but at least we know that Iran and all its terrorist proxies are getting punched hard in the head, and your dream of a genocide and ethnic cleansing for 7.6 million Jews is no closer. Sad to be an anti-Jewish racist these last two weeks.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Miechelle Michaelis's avatar
Miechelle Michaelis
Oct 1, 2024

Ive had to bear witness to Americans insanity for 54 years. I was in the middle east as a child i witnessed first hand the truth. American’s entitlement and inability till this day 2024 cannot define the word “men.” As in all men are created equal.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture