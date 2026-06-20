Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel is making clear that it wants war with any regional country that even mildly pushes back against the Greater Israel Project , now stating that it intends to “ be at war with Syria sooner or later” and fabricating a “Sunni axis of evil” which includes “Pakistan, Türkiye and Qatar”

Israel is currently trying to sabotage the MoU between the U.S. and Iran by continuing their occupation and slaughter in Lebanon.

In the delusional minds of the Israelis, sabotaging the MoU will cause a spring effect that will cause the United States to bomb Iranian energy infrastructure and carry out regime change and the collapse of Iran.

Before the signing of the MoU, when Israel bombed Dahiyeh, Beirut, the Israeli paper Ynet reported that , “A source familiar with the details claims that as early as last Thursday, Israel really wanted to bomb Tehran, perhaps as a last-ditch attempt to thwart the bad agreement that was emerging with Iran. Trump pressed for it not to happen, and the attack was indeed called off. Israel saw Hezbollah’s firing into the Galilee as an opportunity to put the plan back on the table, and thought of a domino effect: Israel would attack Dahiyya, Iran, which is trying to create an equation, would attack with missiles - and Israel would have justification to attack. In Jerusalem, they thought that this would be an opportunity to settle scores with the Iranians and strike infrastructure and energy targets, which would accelerate the overthrow of the regime.”

Israel’s continuation of the slaughter and occupation in Lebanon is clearly an attempt to sabotage the MoU, and force an Iranian response in hopes it will lead the U.S. to support Israel in bombing “infrastructure and energy targets” in Iran to “infrastructure and energy targets”.

But this is only the tip of the iceberg in the Israelis’ delusional plans.

They don’t plan to stop at the destruction of Iran, instead pivoting to a new manufactured “radical Sunni axis of evil” and going to war with Syria, Pakistan, Türkiye and Qatar.

Middle East Eye reports that Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli said that Israel “will be at war with Syria sooner or later” and “outlined what he considers to be a new anti-Israel alliance made up of Pakistan, Turkey and Qatar”, suggesting “that Pakistan and Turkey were part of this axis after playing a major role in negotiations between the US and Iran.”

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, installed in a U.S. dirty war which in many ways was pushed forward by the Israeli lobby has bent over backwards to make friends with Israel, blocking weapons shipments to Hezbollah in Syria at the behest of Israel, saying he has “common enemies” with Israel and “can play a major role in regional security” and saying that “Syria is interested ‘under the right conditions’ in joining the Abraham Accords”.

But because Israel intends to steal more Syrian territory past the occupied Golan Heights, as part of the Greater Israel Project and because Syria is close to Israel’s new designated enemy, Türkiye, Israel is now making Syria out to be an enemy to justify being “at war with Syria sooner or later” and stealing more Syrian land.

Furthermore, Amichai Chikli is implying that Israel now intends to push for wars against Pakistan, Türkiye and Qatar, countries that are far less confrontational towards the Greater Israel Project than Iran, and far closer to the West, but are still seen by Tel Aviv as a bulwark against total Israeli dominance in the Middle East.

These comments from Amichai Chikli are far from the first Israeli comments signaling support for a war with Türkiye- a NATO member.

As Middle East Eye reported:

Chikli is far from the first Israeli politician to tout a threat from Turkey. Last week, Israeli lawmaker Ariel Kellner, also of Likud, called Turkey an “enemy state”, while Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar said last month that Israel “must begin to treat Turkey as an enemy state,” suggesting that Turkey would suffer heavy blows in a possible conflict with Israel. In February, former prime minister Naftali Bennett indicated that he sees Turkey as an enemy, with the opposition figure stating: “Turkey is the new Iran.”

The Foundation for the Defence of Democracies, one of the main Israeli cutouts behind the war with Iran, has similarly begun publishing pieces calling Türkiye “the new Iran” and calling it a “adversarial regime with an established track record of undermining its Western allies.”

In Israel’s psychotic and delusional plans, it can sabotage the MoU, force the U.S. to carry out regime change in Iran, and then pivot to a new series of “enemies” in the way of the Greater Israel Project, going to war and stealing more Syrian land, while pushing for Israeli/U.S. wars in Western-aligned countries Türkiye, Qatar and Pakistan ( which is nuclear armed).

Israel is not only psychotic in its quest for total domination of the Middle East, but delusional if it thinks these plans will actually come to fruition.

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