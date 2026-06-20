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Xirathi's avatar
Xirathi
10h

In other words, Israel intends to start WW3.

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Tricia L. Somers's avatar
Tricia L. Somers
7h

They are quietly integrating IDF with our military in every way. It is buried in the NDAA 2027 and our esteemed leaders love it with few votes against it. Look up Section 219/224 -it is about 5 pages long and your jaw will hit the floor. I picture a rabbit and a boa constrictor. Our limbs are not in his mouth all the way, we are still thrashing about. But the snake has unlocked it's jaw and all that is left is for him to swallow and we will be absorbed. They have already done 75%, if not more of our agencies now - all of them under one "umbrella", one huge ai company. At the same time they were doing that 5,000+ data centers went up practically overnight. While Congress is doing all it can to quietly integrate them into our systems, they are pretending like they are in a tiff with us. It is all a distraction because they want to get this integration in place. A dog and pony show.

Thanks for your informative article and newsletter!

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