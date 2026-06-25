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Chet S's avatar
Chet S
1h

But it isn’t false, is it? Hamas already claimed this guy, faggot

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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
2h

Sick and diseased religion that's Gaza-fied the fucking world....

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/just-another-jew-arthur-jay-finkelstein?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319

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