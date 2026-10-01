Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel is continuing to target and kill journalists in Gaza, most recently killing journalist Muhammad Abdel Aziz al-Najjar on Wednesday.

As the IDF murder of journalists continues, the IDF has recycled its old deceptions, portraying murdered journalists as combatants.

The IDF terrorist army published what it claimed was evidence showing 170 Palestinian journalists were actually combatants.

In reality, the “investigation” put out by the IDF contained no new information, and was entirely recycled pay-ops created by a division of Israeli intelligence created for slandering Palestinian journalists.

The Israeli magazine 972 in 2025 reported that Israeli intelligence created “a special unit called the ‘Legitimization Cell,’” after the start of the genocide in Gaza, which was “assigned to identify Gaza-based journalists it could portray as undercover Hamas operatives, in an effort to blunt growing global outrage over Israel’s killing of reporters”.

One source said “The team regularly collected intelligence that could be used for hasbara (propaganda) … The idea was to [allow the military to] operate without pressure, so countries like America wouldn’t stop supplying weapons”.

Another source admitted that “the Legitimization Cell misrepresented intelligence in a way that allowed for the false portrayal of a journalist as a member of Hamas’s military wing.”

The so-called “Press File” put out by Israel was nothing more than a compilation of the fabrications and misrepresentations created by Israeli intelligence’s Legitimization Cell, including many that have been proven to be hoaxes.

For example, the IDF’s “investigation” lists the murdered journalist Anas Al Sharif as a “combatant,” citing documents put out by the IDF that were proven to be fabricated.

As journalist Muhammad Shehada documented :

In the case of Al-Sharif, Israel released three documents that contradict each other. One, dated 2023, lists him as a “combatant” with his status described as “suspended” and “unassigned.” It highlights that he suffered incapacitating injuries in a training explosion that left him with “extremely weak hearing in the left ear, weak eyesight” and constant migraines and headaches. Another from 2019 describes Al-Sharif as a “group leader” but lists his 17th birthday as the day he joined Hamas, despite the minimum age for membership being 18. And a third undated document suggests Al-Sharif was a member of Hamas’ Nukhba unit, the most elite combat division of the Al-Qassam brigades. But it is nearly impossible that someone with incapacitating injuries could join this unit, or would have previously been a member and then demoted to a foot soldier.

Even Amit Segal, a propagandist for the Israeli government, admitted that Al Sharif was “detained by the IDF during the takeover of Shifa Hospital, but was later released”, proving he was not a combatant.

In reality, Al Sharif was targeted and murdered by the IDF to silence his reporting on the Genocide in Gaza, with his brother later revealing that “Days before being killed in a targeted attack by Israeli forces, Anas al-Sharif was offered a deal (by the IDF): stop covering Gaza, and he and his family could leave safely”, but Al Sharif chose to “keep reporting the truth until his last breath”.

The IDF’s “press file” also listed Hosam Shabat as a combatant, similarly citing documents proven to be fabricated by Israel’s Legitimization Cell.

Journalist Jeremy Scahill confirmed that Hamas “conducted an internal audit—reviewing brigade records and interviewing members—which found Hossam Shabat was not a sniper, not in Qassam, and not affiliated with Hamas at all” adding that “Hamas typically claims its fighters publicly when they are killed—but in this case, they made clear: Shabat was not one of them.”

As 972 noted, this recycled psy-op is designed in a crude attempt to hide the fact that Israel is slaughtering Gaza’s journalists, in order to “ blunt growing global outrage over Israel’s killing of reporters” and “allow the military to] operate without pressure, so countries like America wouldn’t stop supplying weapons” while Israel’s slaughter of journalists continues.

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