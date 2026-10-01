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ALYSON PRICE
Oct 2

It is nothing less than a disgrace that our UK Media ignores the War Crimes of Israel so completely that even the slaughter of fellow Journalists covering the Genocide in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank is not even commented on when their number of murdered by the IDF reaches more than 320 dead . It is simply appalling given the fact that if the likes of Al Jazeera English News hadn’t reported on the unfolding Genocide it’s Journalists reporting 24/7 then our information and knowledge of Gazas terror would be next to nothing at all . What little news was broadcast was so heavily biased toward Israel one could almost believe no Genocide was being conducted in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank , later extending to Lebanon and Syria before their waging of War on Iran all at the same time and when a so called Ceasefire was called on Gaza which even Trump said was “ different to our idea of a ceasefire they ( Israel) are still killing them just a bit slower “ .

This is a ceasefire that has cost more than another 1400 Palestinian lives since it began .

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Niall McLaren's avatar
Niall McLaren
Oct 2

I would like to subscribe but you need to put the Subscribe buttons on each post.,otherwise can't be done. Best, JMcL

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