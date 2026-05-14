Israel Hayom, an Israeli outlet, reported that the Israeli IDF collected all footage from near the Gaza border on October 7th and deleted much of it.

According to the report, IDF officers belonging “to a classified unit operating under the Ground Forces Command”, “composed of reserve soldiers who are veterans of elite special forces, primarily Sayeret Matkal (the IDF’s elite General Staff Reconnaissance Unit), Shaldag (an IAF special operations unit), Shayetet 13 (the IDF’s naval commando unit), and Duvdevan (a special forces unit specializing in undercover urban warfare)”, “were dispatched to the Gaza border region, which was still under active fighting, and amid ongoing combat” to carry out, “an intensive collection of visual materials from GoPro cameras belonging to killed Nukhba (Hamas’ elite assault force that led the October 7 attacks) terrorists, dashcams, security cameras, and other sources.”

The report added that one source from the Kibbutz Be’eri revealed “the materials that were taken were returned to the kibbutz (Be’eri) only after a significant amount of time had passed. Beyond that, two sources at the kibbutz who were exposed to the content this week, forcefully, allege that the materials had been ‘tampered with’ and were returned with deletions.”

(Emphasis:Mine).

When asked, “Why do you think portions of the footage were deleted?”, the paper’s source from the kibbutz Be’eri said, “The day will come when an investigative commission is established here. The fewer witnesses there are, the less damage certain people in the military will sustain. I know it sounds conspiratorial, but the more I think about it, the more that is the conclusion I reach”.

The cryptic reference to “damage certain people in the military will sustain” from footage of October 7th is almost certainly a reference to the fact that Israel, on October 7th, carried out the “Hannibal Directive”, the controversial military doctrine that calls for the IDF to kill fellow soldiers and Israeli civilians to prevent them from being taken hostage.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on October 7th at 7:18 A.M, the order was given to the IDF to carry out “Hannibal at Erez” after “an observation post at the Yiftah outpost reported that someone had been kidnapped at the Erez border crossing”.

“Then, at 7:41 A.M., it happened again: Hannibal at Erez, an assault on the crossing and the base, just so that no more soldiers be taken. Such commands were given later as well” the outlet added.

The outlet added that, “Information obtained by Haaretz and confirmed by the army shows that throughout that morning, the Hannibal procedure was employed at two other locations penetrated by terrorists: the Re’im army base, where the divisional headquarters were located, and the Nahal Oz outpost in which female spotters were based.”

At 11:22 AM, according to the investigation, “the message conveyed … across the Gaza Division network was understood by everyone. ‘Not a single vehicle can return to Gaza’ was the order” an order that included vehicles containing Israeli hostages.

One source in the Israeli Southern Command told the paper, “Everyone knew by then that such vehicles could be carrying kidnapped civilians or soldiers”.

Following this, the order was given “to turn the area around the border fence into a killing zone, closing it off toward the west”.

An investigation from Australia’s ABC news uncovered that Israeli military officials have described the response on October 7th as a “mass Hannibal” firing on “thousands of people in every type of vehicle, some with hostages and some without” and described the indiscriminate “firing of ‘tremendous’ amounts of ammunition on October 7 at people attempting to cross the border between Gaza and Israel.”

The report noted:

One former Israeli officer, Air Force Colonel Nof Erez, told a Haaretz podcast the directive was not specifically ordered but was “apparently applied” by responding aircrews. Panicked, operating without their normal command structure and unable to coordinate with ground forces, they fired on vehicles returning to Gaza, knowing they were likely carrying hostages. “This was a mass Hannibal. It was tons and tons of openings in the fence, and thousands of people in every type of vehicle, some with hostages and some without,” Colonel Erez said. Air force pilots described to Yedioth Ahronot newspaper the firing of “tremendous” amounts of ammunition on October 7 at people attempting to cross the border between Gaza and Israel. “Twenty-eight fighter helicopters shot over the course of the day all of the ammunition in their bellies, in renewed runs to rearm. We are talking about hundreds of 30-millimetre cannon mortars and Hellfire missiles,” reporter Yoav Zeitoun said. “The frequency of fire at the thousands of terrorists was enormous at the start, and only at a certain point did the pilots begin to slow their attacks and carefully choose the targets.”

The report added that:

Tank officers have also confirmed they applied their own interpretation of the directive when firing on vehicles returning to Gaza, potentially with Israelis on board. “My gut feeling told me that they [soldiers from another tank] could be on them,” tank captain Bar Zonshein told Israel’s Channel 13. Captain Zonshein is asked: “So you might be killing them with that action? They are your soldiers.”

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronot similarly reported that at least “70 vehicles were destroyed by Israeli aircraft and tanks to prevent them being driven into Gaza, killing everyone inside.”

Investigative journalist Asa Winstanley noted :

It is unknown how many Israelis those 70 vehicles contained, but given what is known about other incidents, some cars probably contained several. These vehicles alone may have accounted for a very large number of Israeli civilian deaths. Palestinian captors often packed multiple Israeli prisoners into pickup trucks, expropriated cars and even in some cases trailers dragged by tractors. Fleeing Israelis did likewise.

“In Kibbutz Be’eri,” where the IDF deleted footage, “a tank was ordered to fire upon at least one house, after a prolonged firefight with around 40 Hamas gunmen who had been holding 15 hostages inside and outside,” ABC noted.

Yoav Gallant, who was the Israeli defense minister on October 7th, when asked if he ordered the Hannibal Directive to “shoot to kill when there is a vehicle containing Israeli hostages” admitted , “I think that tactically in various places it was given”.

Nobody knows how many Israelis killed on October 7th were killed by friendly fire through the Hannibal directive, but it is very likely to be in the hundreds and could even be the majority of Israelis killed.

Whatever the reality is, by taking and erasing all footage from October 7th, the IDF is making sure that no one will ever know.

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