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Claudette Leece's avatar
Claudette Leece
2h

Absolutely there have been lots of talk from people saw or heard something , but generally you knew not to say anything or you would be your body in a shroud the next day and your father crying over your body. What this has done has open the wests eyes on the horror Israel is? They walk around believing they are superior to anyone. How do you blow up hospitals full os sick kids. How do you look in the mirror and not see a monster looking back. There was only one other person remotely evil as Netanyahu, and he has often been called mustache man. You can murder, jail, beat up as many people you want that not only wont change how most of the world views this sick place, it fixes it with cement in their hearts. The fact the US government helps them, pays millions to them, supplies the bombs that tear these childrens bodies up, doesnt it not ounce shake what empathy you have? There is nothing Israel can do to change how the majority in the world see you. Something all your millions cant buy, cant dry the tears of the broken hearted mother clutching her starving infant as he takes his last breath. She lets her mind wonder to a better time when she brought him into the world, she looked at him wondering was he going to be a farmer, carpenter and prayed please let him live to be a man

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
2h

Of course they did because they did most of the death and destruction! That is what they do!

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