The Dissident

The Dissident

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
4h

Assassination nation; nobody assassinates more often and more effectively than Israel, and they do it with impunity. Read, "Rise and Kill First" if you want to know more.

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
44m

Sanction israel now. World leaders need to say enough is enough, no more slaughter of innocents by israel.

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