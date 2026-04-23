Israel has yet again carried out a targeted assassination of a journalist reporting on it’s war crimes, this time by targeting and killing journalist Amal Khalil, who worked for Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar and was at the forefront of covering the Israeli ethnic cleansing campaign in Southern Lebanon.

In response to her killing, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said, “Israel’s targeting of media professionals in the South while they are performing their professional duties can no longer be viewed as a series of isolated incidents. Rather, it has become a proven pattern – one that we condemn and reject, just as it is condemned and rejected by all international laws and norms,” and Lebanon’s Press Club called the murder part of Israel’s “deliberate campaign targeting journalists and media workers”.

According to media reports , “Amal Khalil was covering developments near the town of al-Tayri with the photographer Zeinab Faraj when an Israeli strike hit the vehicle in front of them” and “they ran into a nearby house, which was then also targeted by an Israeli strike”.

Reports show that “Rescuers were able to retrieve Faraj, who had a head wound,” but “When they returned to help Khalil, a sound grenade blocked their access to the damaged building,” stopping rescue workers from saving Amal Khalil .

The Lebanese health ministry said that Israel “prevented the completion of the humanitarian mission by firing a sound grenade and live ammunition at the ambulance”.

While covering the previous Israeli war on Lebanon in 2024, Khalil received death threats from a retired Israeli military officer, Gideon Gal Ben Avraham, who texted her, “We know where you are and we will reach you when the time comes. Even though you are not important to us, in the end we will take everything into account. I suggest you flee to Qatar or somewhere else if you want to keep your head connected to your shoulders”.

Drop Site News reporter Jeremy Loffredo reached out to Ben Avraham about the death threats against Amal Khalil, and he attempted to justify the murder of Khalil saying, “These are not innocent people”.

This is not the first time Israel has attempted to carry out a targeted assassination of a journalist covering the Israeli destruction and ethnic cleansing in Southern Lebanon.

Israel previously attempted to kill British journalist Steve Sweeney, in a targeted strike which was caught on video, where Sweeney was targeted by IDF militants while he was reporting on Israel’s destruction of bridges connecting South Lebanon to the rest of the country.

Sweeney was thankfully able to survive the assignation attempt.

The Israeli newspaper, The Jerusalem Post, recently admitted that the IDF was given the order to indiscriminately slaughter civilians in South Lebanon, writing, “the IDF has given general orders to open fire within southern Lebanon even if an approaching unidentified person is not armed, based on the idea that there are no civilians left in southern Lebanon”.

Part of this genocidal campaign apparently also includes targeting and killing journalists who report on the Israeli slaughter and destruction.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.