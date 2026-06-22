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Jonn Kelsey's avatar
Jonn Kelsey
8h

What will they do with themselves when they run out of enemies to kill?

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Julie B 🇨🇦's avatar
Julie B 🇨🇦
8h

So Israel thinks “Washington should pursue … sanctions against targets in Turkey” and that “the United States should … target Turkish individuals responsible for human rights violations”. Right. Israel is worried about Human Rights violations. That’s a laugh. After what they’ve been doing to Palestinians for the last 80 years and the same thing with Lebanon off and on for years, they’re guilty of so many “Human Rights“ violations it’s impossible to count. How does a war criminal get off calling out anyone for violations of any kind? The really have no clue.

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