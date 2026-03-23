Trump has apparently backed down from his threat to bomb Iranian power plants if they did not fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

On Saturday night, Trump took to Truth Social and wrote, “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

But this morning, Trump took to Truth Social again with a different tune.

In a message written is all capital letters, he wrote:

I AM PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP .

Trump also claimed that, “Tehran agreed to turn over nuclear material in the country and not resume their nuclear program.”

But is Trump actually having “very good and productive” conversations with Iran, or is this just his way of backing down due to fear of Iranian retaliatory strikes on U.S. assets in Israel and the Gulf States?

Iran has denied that any such talks are taking place . Iran’s Press TV quoted Iranian Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baghaei, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran’s position regarding the Strait of Hormuz and conditions to end the imposed war has not changed”.

According to Pess TV, “Iran has received messages through some friendly countries over the past few days regarding the US request for negotiations to end the ongoing war” and “Iran has responded appropriately and based on the Islamic Republic’s principled positions”, which include agreeing to “halt its reprisal operations against the United States and the Israeli regime if there is a guarantee that war would never take place again, US military bases are closed in the region, and compensations are paid for damages inflicted on Iranian military and civilian structures.”

This account was backed up by an Iranian official speaking on the condition of anonymity to Drop Site News who said that, “There aren’t any negotiations taking place. The Iranian side has simply communicated its conditions to them and even that has been done indirectly” which includes:

simultaneous ceasefire in Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq. enrichment activities at levels required for national needs will continue, either independently or in cooperation with China and Russia U.S. sanctions on the procurement of defensive weapons and equipment lifted compensation for damages inflicted by the U.S. and Israel during the war

Barak Ravid, an Israeli journalist previously with Israel’s Unit 8200 with a long history of laundering Israeli and American intelligence deceptions as news reports, wrote an article for Axios claiming that “U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had been in touch with the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf” adding that, an “Israeli official said the mediating countries were trying to convene a meeting in Islamabad — with Ghalibaf and other officials representing Tehran, and Witkoff, Kushner and possibly Vice President Vance representing the U.S. — possibly later this week.”

This was an apparent reference to Trump’s claims that Steve Witkoff was talking to a “top person” in Iran.

But Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf publicly rebuked this story , calling it “fake news” designed to “manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

On X, Ghalibaf said, “Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors. All Irainan officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and people until this goal is achieved. No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

Iran believes that Trump fabricated claims of peace talks between the U.S. and Iran in order to , “back down from his threats after realizing that the country (Iran) would target all power plants in West Asia, warning that any threat to Tehran would be met with a proportional and firm response” as the IRCG-affiliated Fars News put it.

Indeed, Bloomberg reported that “Donald Trump’s decision to back down from his threat to destroy Iran’s power infrastructure came after US allies and Gulf countries privately warned the president of the dangers of following through with his threat” and to “calm markets rattled by his threats and the ongoing conflict.”

Along with calming oil markets, it seems Trump feared Iran’s retaliatory strikes if he had gone through with his threat to hit Iranian power plants, and fabricated claims of talks in order to find a way to back out.

“If Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all energy infrastructure, as well as information technology (IT) and water desalination facilities, belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted pursuant to previous warnings”, the Iranian military spokesman Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari said in response to Trump’s threats .

Iranian state-connected media warned, “In the event of the slightest attack on the electrical infrastructure of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the entire region will be plunged into darkness. About 70 to 80 percent of the region’s large power plants have been built on the Persian Gulf coastline. The distance from many of these infrastructures to the coast is less than 50 kilometers, all of which are within the reach of the Islamic Republic of Iran” giving a list of targets including:

Saudi Arabia

- The Village (near Al-Khobar): gas power plant (4,000+ MW)

- Ras Tanura (Sharqiya Province): major oil and gas facility / power infrastructure



United Arab Emirates

- Barakah (Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi): nuclear power plant (~5,600 MW)

- Jebel Ali (South Dubai): gas power and desalination complex (multi-GW capacity)

-Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park (Dubai): large-scale solar power project



Qatar

- Ras Laffan (north Qatar): gas power plant (one of the largest in Qatar)

- Umm Al Houl (south of Doha): gas power + desalination plant (multi-GW capacity)



Kuwait

- Al-Zour South: oil and gas power plant

-Al-Zour North: combined-cycle power plant (multi-GW capacity)

- Shaqaya Energy Park (west Kuwait): solar and wind renewable energy complex

Iran also said , “if the US or Israel bomb Iran’s power plants or other energy infrastructure, it will completely close the Strait of Hormuz”, noting that, “Iran has repeatedly declared that the Strait of Hormuz is closed only to the enemy and harmful passage and has not yet been closed completely and is under our smart control” but adding that, “if Trump follows through on his threat, no ships will be allowed to transit the strait and that it will remain closed until Iran’s energy infrastructure is rebuilt.”

As Iranian professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi put it, “If Iran’s vital infrastructure is destroyed, Iran will destroy everything on the other side of the Persian Gulf because these regimes are all engaged in warfare against Iran. If he (Trump) carries out this attack, then the energy crisis will be permanent and the global economy will collapse, and that will have implications that are beyond my imagination. It doesn’t matter if there’s an end to the hostilities and Iran allows the Strait of Hormuz to be open because there will be no oil or gas to go through it and no tankers to take that energy or petrochemicals or anything else.”

Iran has shown its willingness to respond accordingly to U.S.-Israeli escalations in the war.

After Israel struck Iran’s South Pars gasfield, Iran responded by striking the Ras Laffan Industrial City site in Qatar, which “processes approximately 20 percent of the global supplies of liquefied natural gas” and “targeted a refinery in Saudi Arabia, forced the UAE to shut gas facilities and set off fires at two Kuwaiti refineries.”

This caused Trump to back down, saying that , “Israel would not make any ‌more attacks on Iranian facilities in South Pars unless Iran attacked Qatar” and claiming that the U.S. had no knowledge of Israeli strikes on the South Pars gasfield, despite earlier reporting from the Wall Street Journal that “Trump had approved of Israel’s plan to attack South Pars”.

In response to a U.S./Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear research facility in Natanz, Iran successfully struck Dimona, the town outside of Israel’s secret facility used to manufacture Nuclear Weapons, which houses many of Israel’s nuclear scientists.

What likely happened is that Trump feared the Iranian response to an American or Israeli strike on Iranian power plants, and its effects on the global economy, Israel and the Gulf States and decided to call the threat off by fabricating claims of “VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS “ with Iran.

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