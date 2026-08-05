Written By: Justin K.P.

A new report in Politico alleges that the U.S. deep state is sending more of its assets into Cuba, potentially to lay the groundwork for war.

The report writes that “The U.S. has increased its intelligence assets in Cuba in recent months as it pushes the country’s communist regime to reform or fall from power, according to two people familiar with the Trump administration’s plans for the island” adding, “Such intelligence moves could portend actions ranging from a U.S. military operation in Cuba to stepped up efforts to turn Cuban officials or ordinary citizens against the regime”.

Reportedly, one source told the outlet that the “U.S. has recently sent spies and assets to Cuba” and is “increasing the CIA’s ‘presence’” in the country.

One source “described the upped intelligence presence as a key tactical step that could pave the way for a U.S. military incursion”.

Indeed, the Trump administration, more specifically, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has long been laying the groundwork for a U.S. regime change war in Cuba.

Rubio has spearheaded the siege warfare campaign on Cuba by forcing Cuba’s main sources of oil- Mexico and Venezuela- to cut off oil exports, and according to inside officials speaking to Drop Site News, even sabotaged U.S.-Cuba negotiations from the inside in order to continue the starvation blockade.

The Trump administration also cooked up a bogus indictment against Raúl Castro, the former Cuban leader, potentially as a pretext to invade the island, similarly to the bogus indictment brought against Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, used to invade the country and kidnap Maduro.

Most recently, Marco Rubio’s State Department put out an absurd report which blames Cuba for all left-wing activism in the United States.

The report was not only put out as a pretext for a McCarthyite lawfare campaign against the named activists, but as a pretext for war with Cuba, absurdly portraying it as a threat to the United States.

Rubio recently gave an interview with Fox News where he attempted to use the absurd report to label Cuba as a “threat” to the United States, claiming that Cuba is an “influence and espionage superpower”.

There is little doubt that deep state actors are invading Cuba to lay the groundwork for the invasion that Marco Rubio desperately wants.

One source told Politico that “Iran doesn’t need to be solved before we go there (to Cuba)” adding that “Cuba is a ‘huge priority of Rubio’s’”.

Marco Rubio’s obsession with a war in Cuba stems in part from his desire to gain popularity with Cuban exiles in the United States who want to use the U.S. military to carry out their political goals.

As Bloomberg noted, “Cuban Americans are a powerful voting bloc in South Florida, and that community has long advocated for the downfall of the regime. If Rubio were the one to pull it off, it would help make him a Republican front-runner in future elections”.

The question that needs to be asked is ‘what exactly will the CIA do in Cuba to lay the groundwork for war?’

One possibility brought up in the Politico article was that the CIA was there to “step up efforts to turn Cuban officials or ordinary citizens against the regime”.

This- in other words- means astroturfing a “colour revolution” as the pretext for intervention.

This is exactly what the U.S. and Israel did in the lead-up to the U.S./Israeli war on Iran.

When protests broke out in Iran in January of this year over economic concerns, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent bragged that they were the intended effect of economic sanctions on Iran, boasting:

If you look at a speech I gave at the economic club of New York last March, I said that I believe the Iranian currency was on the verge of collapse, that if I were an Iranain citizen, I would take my money out. President Trump ordered treasury and our OFAC division, (Office of Foreign Asset Control) to put maximum pressure on Iran, and it’s worked because in December, their economy collapsed, we saw a major bank go under, the central bank has started to print money, there is a dollar shortage, they are not able to get imports and this is why the people took to the streets. This is economic statecraft, no shots fired, and things are moving in a very positive way here

Meanwhile Damon Wilson, the head of the National Endowment for Democracy- a cutout of the CIA, boasted that the U.S. deep state was sending Starlink terminals into Iran during the protests and that CIA propaganda spread in Iran helped spur the protests, saying, “the endowment has been making investments over years that have ensured that there have been secure communications, including Starlinks, other means, file casting that allowed information to go both in and out of the country (Iran) at a time when the regime tried to hide its brutal crackdown … Part of what we see manifesting is a response that our partners have helped tell the Iranian people the story that the regime has squandered their own resources on supporting proxies throughout the Middle East to the point where they cannot manage their own water supplies for Tehran. And these stories have not just emerged; they are ones that have been covered, documented, and shared with the Iranian people consistently through our work … We’ve been investing in communication tools over the years that allow for information to be sent into Iran even when internet connectivity is blocked. We specifically began supporting the deployment, the operation of about 200 Starlinks early on”.

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett similarly boasted that the Israeli Mossad was sending Starlink terminals into Iran to allow Mossad/CIA backed rioters to try to overthrow the government, boasting, “What happens every time there is a protest (in Iran)?, They turn off the internet, and then there is no communications. What I had started was a process of acquiring and smuggling into Iran, tens of thousands of Starlink receptors that would allow continuity of the internet and social networks when they turn it off, and would allow the protests to coordinate and ultimately topple (the Iranian government)”

Meanwhile, the Israeli paper Ynet boasted that during the January/February protests Mossad agents infiltrated them and turned them into violent riots designed to overthrow the government.

The paper boasted, “David Barnea was appointed head of the Mossad in 2021. Iran had been the organization’s main arena of operations for years. Barnea ordered a dramatic change in an area that had been marginal until then - driving influence within the general Iranian public. Under him, this area became central to the campaign against Iran … A regime can be overthrown from above, by relying on senior officials, or it can be overthrown from below, by cultivating mass protest and armed resistance by minorities. Israel has chosen both options at the same time: it will both chop off the chicken’s head and cook its own legs … in January of this year, tens of thousands of Iranians took to the streets, at their own pace. The enormous work that Israel had put in was behind the demonstrations”.

Donald Trump himself told journalist Trey Yingst that “the United States sent guns to the Iranian protestors; he tells me we sent them a lot of guns, we sent them through the Kurds and the president said he thinks the Kurds kept them, he went on to say ‘we sent guns to the protests, a lot of them’”.

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that “foreign actors are arming the protesters in Iran with live firearms, which is the reason for the hundreds of regime personnel killed,” an obvious reference to the CIA and Mossad.

The U.S. already has the blockade in place in Cuba designed to create a “humanitarian threat” against regular Cubans in hopes it will spur regime change, as Trump admitted.

Now that step one of the U.S. colour revolution is complete, it seems that CIA assets are on the ground in Cuba to astroturf an anti-government uprising.

If and when the United States and mainstream media begin claiming that a spontaneous “pro-democracy” uprising is happening in Cuba, and that the United States needs to invade on their behalf, know that this is the reality behind it.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.