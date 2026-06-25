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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
1h

Common sense. Should never have taken alien US - “Israel” side against their neighbour in the first place. Would obviously end badly.

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Farzad1976's avatar
Farzad1976
3h

Iran humbled the Baby killing thieving American scvm and their Yiddish overlords. No one will forget the cowardly rapists and baby killers hiding on their boats hundreds of kilometers from Hormuz or in hotels while Iran leveled their bases. The American pig and his Yiddish masters are biggest cowards we have fought in 5000 years the lowest filth evet

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