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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
2h

And we in the Satan's belly, USA, should have taught our daughters and sons how to hack hack hack up the Jewish State of Neuroperversity by learning how to do electronic warfare beyond the Mossad, so we now have to rely on Iran? For shame, for shame.

Proving Grounds, Crash Test Dummies, Live Ammo Tests on Civilians, Stress Tests-Positions, Stockholm Syndrome 5.0 a la Eddy Bernays

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/proving-grounds-crash-test-dummies

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Andrea Maria Romandini's avatar
Andrea Maria Romandini
3h

KEEP BOYCOTTING!!!

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