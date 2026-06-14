Written By: Justin K.P.

Iran, the United States, and Pakistan have all confirmed that a U.S./Iran deal to end all aggression, including Israeli aggression towards Lebanon, has been agreed to, in a deal to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif- the main mediator in the negotiations, announced on X that , “Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

He added that, “With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony.”

Donald Trump, on TruthSocial, similarly announced that the deal was complete , writing, “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

The deal being reached was confirmed by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, who Press TV reports , “has announced that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States has been finalized and will be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland, while also declaring the immediate end of the US naval blockade and the permanent cessation of war on all fronts.”

Press TV quoted him saying, “The official signing of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding will take place on Friday in Switzerland. Starting tonight, the US naval blockade against Iran will be terminated, and the immediate and permanent end of the war and military operations on various fronts, including Lebanon”.

This means that Iran successfully fought off and won, not only the U.S. regime change war, but the Israeli war on Lebanon as well.

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