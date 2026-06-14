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SDButlerRedux's avatar
SDButlerRedux
13h

Pipe Dreams all around! Smoke 'em if you got 'em. The only way peace comes to West Asia is the end of the Israeli state!

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Julie B 🇨🇦's avatar
Julie B 🇨🇦
15h

No mention of Israel. Are they still going to keep up with genocide and war crimes? Or a ceasefire? Somehow I doubt they’re going to ever stop with Gaza or Lebanon.

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