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Xirathi's avatar
Xirathi
5h

I just cant see Trump actually doing what needs to be done to force Israel out of Lebanon. Even if the consequence is Iran closing the strait again.

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Gerda Ho's avatar
Gerda Ho
5h

Why does the US constantly bow down to Israel’s demands?, Everyone knows that Israel wants this war to go on forever ! Put an arms embargo on Israel ASAP!

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