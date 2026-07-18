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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
16m

And yet the so-called conservative talking heads (on talk radio) talk as tho it's the other way around. It's sad and pathetic the lengths people will stoop to boost their party.🤮

Thank you for this!

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William ManionMDPhDJDMBA's avatar
William ManionMDPhDJDMBA
2h

For Democrats who love Iran it is a great time to start a GoFundMe to raise money to move to Iran. You will note that no Democrat politicians will move to Iran. You will note that no wealthy, virtue signaling, politically correct, white millionaire & multimillionaire Democrats are moving to Iran. LOL. Multimillionaire Democrats and millionaire Democrat politicians are the only ones supporting Iran but won’t move there or even visit Iran. W. Manion, MDPhDJDMBA Medical Examiner Forensic Pathologist

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