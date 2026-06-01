As the United States and Iran engaged in ceasefire negotiations to end the U.S./Israeli war on Iran, Israel, armed and funded by the United States, continued its ongoing push for a greater Israel, ordering further Israeli occupation of Gaza and Lebanon.

Last week, Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had ordered the IDF to control 70 percent of the Gaza Strip, and implied that the end goal was to occupy 100 percent.

Meanwhile, Israel continued its push into southern Lebanon, in violation of the ceasefire agreement with Iran, including by recently seizing the Beaufort Castle past the Litani River in Southern Lebanon.

Iran repeatedly wanted the U.S. to rein in its ostensible proxy Israel from continuing these violations.

This morning, Iran drew a red line, stating that it will not accept further Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Esmaeil Baghaei, Foreign Ministry spokesman for Iran, said , “Our region is facing continuous warmongering by the Zionist regime. This is not just about today or yesterday. Over the past 80 years, the Zionist regime, with US support, has waged a permanent and endless war against the countries of the region, We have emphasized and continue to emphasize that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an integral part of any ceasefire and any final agreement to end the war, violating the ceasefire; the United States, on such a wide scale, is also committing violations of the ceasefire in our region”.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf similarly said , “The naval blockade and escalation of war crimes in Lebanon by the genocidal Zionist regime are clear evidence of US noncompliance with the ceasefire”.

“The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi similarly said , adding that, “Any violation of this ceasefire on one front shall be considered a violation of it across all fronts.”

This morning Israel carried out a massacre , destroying the Jabal Amel hospital in the city of Tyre in Southern Lebanon.

Israel, wanting to stop a ceasefire with Iran expanding its ethnic cleansing in Lebanon, ordered strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

This announcement caused “thousands of residents to flee their homes, clogging the roads out of the area late Monday morning.”

The continued Israeli violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon and threats to move into Southern Beirut was the last straw for Iran.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, in response to Israel’s announcement of an attack on Beirut, “the Iranian negotiating team will suspend ‘talks and the exchange of texts through mediators, bears direct responsibility both for the violations of the ceasefire against Iran and for the violations committed by the Zionist regime against Lebanon”.

Iran vowed direct retaliation on Israel if they went forward with the Southern Beirut operation, warning that , “Given the [Israeli] regime’s repeated violations of the ceasefire, if this threat is implemented, we warn residents of the northern parts and military settlements in the occupied territories to leave the area if they do not want to be harmed”.

This forced Trump to finally rein in Israel, writing on Truth Social that “I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back.”

Al Mayadeen reported that, “Israeli broadcaster Kan later reported that the aggression was postponed following US pressure, while i24NEWS said the United States had effectively halted the planned attack.”

While the U.S. was forced to rein in Israel, this goes to show that Israel is determined to continue the Greater Israel project, and is willing to destroy a U.S./Iran deal to do so.

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