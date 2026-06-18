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Alan's avatar
Alan
7h

FOR NOW, AT LEAST. 🙏 FALSE FLAGS INCOMING ALWAYS.

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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
6h

Israel is not going to back down from a war with Iran, especially because Israel will likely refuse to withdraw from Lebanon.

This will put the USA in an interesting predicament: either the USA will support Israel in Lebanon and thus break the peace deal with Iran or the USA will be forced to throw Israel to the wolves and let them fight on their own. Either way, Iran will bomb Israel. One weakens the already fragile US global hegemony and the other forces the US to abandon its biggest proxy state in the Middle East.

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