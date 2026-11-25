Written By: Justin K.P.

USAID, the U.S. agency for international development, under the Trump administration, has published a number of internal documents from the organization “detailing how the agency operated”.

Among the documents published was an internal report from 2023 written by the agencies “Swift Expertise and Grounded Analytics (SEGA)” team analyzing different countries’ “Democratic openings”, which admitted that Volodymyr Zelensky and his government are corrupt and that the prospect of NATO expansion into Ukraine provoked the proxy war in Ukraine.

The section on Ukraine undermined the Western narrative of the Zelenskyy regime writing, “Prior to the election of Volodymyr Zelensky in May 2019, Ukraine was riddled with corruption, top to bottom” adding, “Zelensky made anti-corruption a cornerstone plank in his 2019 election campaign, but in fact corruption remained a serious problem and a cause for disappointment and disaffection by a large number of reformers within Zelensky’s administration and among his supporters. The National Agency on Corruption Prevention was entangled in political turf battles with other agencies also charged with reducing and prosecuting corruption. In December 2021, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv halted a competitive process for the selection of the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. A number of Zelensky’s close associates were accused and some convicted of corruption. Zelensky’s attorney general/prosecutor and his primary anti-corruption ‘czar’ were accused of incompetence, sluggishness, foot-dagging or worse. The Pandor (sic) Papers implicated Zelensky himself in profiting from offshore companies both before and after his election”.

More shockingly, the report outright admits that threats to expand NATO to Ukraine are the reasons behind the Russian invasion in 2022, writing, “Ukraine is a geo-strategically and geopolitically very important country. Lying on the borders of Russia and Belarus on one geopolitical side and Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland on the other side, Ukraine is battleground or hinge between the two. For that reason, Russian President Putin has drawn his red line for NATO at the western edge of Ukraine and for which he is now fighting a war in Ukraine. For somewhat similar reasons, the NATO alliance and the European Union have pledged billions of dollars in military equipment, ammunition, and economic assistance to support Ukraine in itsfight against Russia and to retake its territory. Very few contested territories have a greater geopolitical and regional influence.”

(Emphasis: Mine)

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