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Gerda Ho's avatar
Gerda Ho
Mar 18, 2025

Netanyahu, the biggest war criminal around! He would rather murder 400 + people than go to jail where he belongs!

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Patrick Hertel's avatar
Patrick Hertel
Mar 19, 2025

"𝗠iriam 𝗔delson's 𝗚oal 𝗔chieved" - Max Blumenthal

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