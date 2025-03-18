Written By: Justin K.P.

Trump and Biden: Two Sides Of The Same Zionist Coin.

In November of 2024, while on the campaign trail, Donald Trump visited the Muslim-majority city of Dearborn in Michigan and said “What we want is peace” in the Middle East.

The BBC noted at the time that “On billboards lining Michigan highways and during visits, the Trump campaign argues that he stands “for peace” in the Middle East while casting Harris as pro-Israel.”

However now that he is elected, Trump is continuing the same zionist, pro-war policy of the Biden administration.

Going back to the Biden administration, they had every chance in the world to bring peace to the Middle East but chose not to.

Haim Rubinstein, a former Israeli spokesperson, revealed to the Times of Israel that:

We later found out that Hamas had offered on October 9 or 10 to release all the civilian hostages in exchange for the IDF not entering the Strip, but the government rejected the offer

Had the Biden administration forced Israel to take this deal, the genocide in Gaza and subsequent wars in the Middle East could have been prevented.

Instead, the Biden administration decided to back Israel, no matter how many war crimes they committed and how many civilians they killed.

Biden’s refusal to put pressure on Israel to stop the Genocide led to further war in the Middle East.

Because of the genocide in Gaza, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah- which grew out of the 1982 Isreali occupation of Lebanon- began exchanging rocket fire with Israel in a bid to get them to end the Genocide.

Eventually, Israel carried out a brutal attack on members of Hezbollah’s political wing by planting bombs in pagers and blowing them up in public places. The former CIA director Leon Panetta said the attack amounted to “a form of terrorism”.

After this pager attack a New York Times report revealed that the Biden administration “took the lead, telling Lebanese officials that if they could secure Hezbollah’s buy-in (to a ceasefire deal), they would do the same with Israel.”

The report noted that the Lebanese government told the Biden administration “by phone from Beirut that Hezbollah had agreed to language in the cease-fire proposal”.

The report said that the government of Lebanon “affirmed Lebanon’s support for the initiative since they had been told that Hezbollah had signed on.”

However, a separate report in Politico found that :

Senior White House figures (In the Biden administration) privately told Israel that the U.S. would support its decision to ramp up military pressure against Hezbollah — even as the Biden administration publicly urged the Israeli government in recent weeks to curtail its strikes

After Biden gave this “green light” to Israel, they killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, and invaded Lebanon.

At the same time The Houthis- another resistance militia from Yemen- began launching attacks on ships going to and from Israel in a bid to pressure it to end the genocide in Gaza.

Again, instead of taking the diplomatic approach and pressuring Israel to end its genocide in Gaza, Joe Biden launched multiple strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen to prevent them from interfering with Israel’s slaughter.

All of this carnage could have been prevented had the Biden administration just forced Israel to end its genocide in Gaza, yet they chose to back and arm it to the end while weakening any groups in the region that attempted to resist it.

Now the Trump administration is continuing this same policy.

Early on in the Trump administration, there was some hope that he may actually put some pressure on Israel. A report in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz said :

Steven Witkoff, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, called from Qatar to tell Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aides that he would be coming to Israel the following afternoon. The aides politely explained that it was in the middle of the Sabbath but that the prime minister would gladly meet him Saturday night. Witkoff's blunt reaction took them by surprise. He explained to them in salty English that Shabbat was of no interest to him. His message was loud and clear. Thus in an unusual departure from official practice, the prime minister showed up at his office for an official meeting with Witkoff, who then returned to Qatar to seal the deal.

The report noted that “Witkoff has forced Israel to accept a plan that Netanyahu had repeatedly rejected over the past half year”.

However, since this happened, Netenyahu has tried to “force the failure” of the ceasefire, an old strategy he has often deployed.

A 2010 intelligence assessment from the private intelligence firm “Stratford” noted that “While Israel has agreed to engage in negotiations with the Palestinians, it seeks to force the failure of these negotiations by making unrealistic demands and then blame that failure on the Palestinians' unwillingness to meet those demands.”

This was the same strategy Netenyahu deployed with the latest ceasefire deal.

The Israeli paper Haaretz reported that “Israeli sources believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to sabotage the hostage release deal, and the delegation heading to Qatar will not advance Stage 2 of the agreement.”

One insider source told the paper that “Netanyahu is signaling quite clearly that he doesn't want to move to the next phase. He's sending a team without a mandate and without the ability to do anything."

Another source noted that “Netanyahu knows he doesn't have a government if he proceeds with the deal”.

Another source noted that the deal would fall because Netanyahu had no intention of moving on to its second phase, telling the paper:

The process is working, hostages are being released, but Hamas is doing this with the expectation of a second stage, leading to a [full] cease-fire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Once Hamas realizes there won't be a second stage, they may not complete the first. Hamas isn't stupid. They see the politicization of the negotiations, the appointment of Netanyahu loyalists Ron Dermer and Gal Hirsch, and the statements from Smotrich and other right-wing ministers threatening to topple the government. They'll understand where this is headed

A New York Times report noted that:

The current standoff stems in part from Hamas’s accusation that Israel has not upheld its promises for the first phase of the cease-fire. Israel was required to send hundreds of thousands of tents into Gaza, a promise that Hamas says Israel has not kept.

According to the report “Three Israeli officials and two mediators, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, said that Hamas’s claims were accurate.”

Another source in the Israeli newspaper Maariv admitted that “The defense establishment and the IDF say that so far the terrorist organization (Hamas) has not violated the (ceasefire) agreement”

Indeed Netanyahu successfully derailed the ceasefire, by refusing to move onto its agreed-upon second phase and blocking crucial aid into Gaza.

While Trump made a public spectacle out of forcing Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to take a ceasefire deal to end the Ukraine war, he quietly backed Netanyahu’s blocking of the Gaza ceasefire by approving a 3 billion arms sale to Israel shortly after Netenyahu intentionally sabotaged the ceasefire.

As of today, Israel has restarted the genocide in Gaza and has so far killed 400 Palestinians through military strikes in Gaza.

Because of this the Houthis in Yemen again put a blockade on Israeli ships traversing the Red Sea in what the group’s leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi called a “response to Israel’s reimposition of a total ban on aid deliveries to the besieged Gaza Strip on March 2 in violation of the ceasefire agreement signed by Israel and Hamas in January”.

All Trump has to do to bring the “peace to the middle east” that he campaigned on is to force Netenyahu to adhere to the ceasefire agreement he already agreed to.

Instead of doing this, Trump is now bombing Yemen on Israel’s behalf.

Donald Trump launched 47 airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen killing 53 people and injuring over 100.

Yemen’s health ministry had said that the majority of the casualties “were children and women”.

American officials told the New York Times that the bombardment of Yemen “could last for several weeks, intensifying in scope and scale depending on the militants’ reaction.”

Trump’s Yemen bombing and Israel’s resumption of the genocide in Gaza are no coincidence.

The Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post noted that “sources have confirmed that the timing of the operation (in Gaza) was coordinated with the US.”

The paper noted that the timing was coordinated because “The Houthis, with their ballistic missiles, are the last Iranian proxy that could most viably threaten Israel immediately in retaliation for a return to war such as seems to be happening.”

In other words, Trump is backing Netenyahu as he sabotages the Gaza ceasefire and continues the genocide with U.S. weapons, while Trump is using the American military to weaken the only group left in the Middle East with the power to get in the way of Israel’s Gaza bombardment.

Ironically, Trump’s Middle East advisor for the Pentagon, Michael DiMino correctly criticized this policy under Biden, writing in the Quincy Institute that the Biden administration should “increase aid shipments to Gaza” and put more “diplomatic pressure on the Israeli government to allow more aid into Gaza” because it would “deprive the Houthis of their claimed justification for attacks in the Red Sea and provide the group with an offramp for de-escalation”.

Now Trump is carrying out an even more dangerous version of the exact same policy that his own Middle East advisor for the Pentagon called out under Biden.

Trump’s Warmongering With Iran For Israel.

When he was first elected president, Trump shared a clip to social media of Columbia University professor Jeffery Sachs where he correctly called Benjamin Netanyahu a “deep, dark son of a bitch” for pushing America into the Iraq war, dirty war in Syria and attempting to push for an American war with Iran.

Indeed, Netenyahu has pushed for these American interventions, especially with Iran.

In 2015, Netanyahu actually traveled to the United States and gave a speech to Congress, in an attempt to undermine the JCPOA (a.k.a. Iran deal) in hopes that he could derail diplomacy between the U.S. and Iran.

In his speech to Congress last year he repeatedly attempted to push for a war with Iran.

He repeatedly pushed fear mongering about Iran, making statements such as “Iran sees America as its greatest enemy” and “the most radical and murderous enemy of the United States of America”.

He also tried to hammer home the idea that Iran was America’s enemy saying “For Iran Israel is first, America is next” and “Iran’s regime has been fighting America from the moment it came to power”.

He used this propaganda to push for America and Israel to “forge a security alliance in the Middle East to counter the growing Iranian threat”.

Now Trump is again bowing down to the “deep dark son of a bitch” Netanyahu and pushing for the American war with Iran he so desperately wants.

Trump is now openly threatening war with Iran on Truth Social, writing “Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire”

Trump is now escalating the situation in the Middle East even further by considering any Houthi retaliation to the American strikes as an “attack from Iran” thus justifying American strikes on Iran, the exact policy Netenyahu has been desperately pushing for.

The “America First” Psy-Op

Trump’s great psy-op was his ability to present himself as “America First” and a proponent of “no new wars” while taking 100 million dollars from Miriam Addelson.

He did put some pressure on Israel when he was first elected to accept the already proposed ceasefire in Gaza, but he was never serious about sticking to it. An Israeli official told the Wall Street Journal that “Trump gave Israel the green light to restart attacks on Hamas after the group failed to give up hostages”.

In reality, Israel was the only side that violated the ceasefire agreement repeatedly, an intentional strategy to derail it.

Instead of pressuring Netenyahu to adhere to the ceasefire, Trump backed him with military weapons while he sabotaged it and restarted the genocide in Gaza.

Trump is going even further, using the U.S. military to strike the Houthis in Yemen- the one group that could be a thorn in the side of Israel's continuation of the genocide.

Trump is going even further than this now claiming that the inevitable response from the Houthis to the U.S. bombing will be considered an “attack from Iran” thus manufacturing consent for a U.S. war with Iran, something Netenyahu has been trying to force for years.

With Trump’s new escalation in the Middle East, there is no denying the fact that he is just another Zionist puppet and neocon warmonger.

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