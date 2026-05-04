U.S./Israeli Coup in Honduras Exposed.

Recently, the South American investigative outlet Canal RED published leaked recordings which showed that when Donald Trump pardoned the former president of Honduras and convicted drug trafficker Juan Orlando Hernández, it was part of an Israeli-backed plot to have Juan Orlando Hernández return to power to further U.S./Israeli interests in Honduras.

“The pardon money … came out of a council of rabbis, and of a people who supported Israel” Juan Orlando Hernández is heard boasting in leaked audio later adding, “The Prime Minister of Israel is going to give us support. We are very grateful to him, they had a lot to do with them. They had everything to do, in fact, they with my departure and negotiation”.

He later added in a conversation that the current U.S/Israeli backed leader of Honduras, Nasry Asfura, made a deal with the Trump administration to eventually give power to Juan Orlando Hernández, with Hernández heard telling Asfura , “I want to think that you are not going to make a side of me because, thanks to me, you are sitting in that chair. President, it will be me. And I look forward to your support. Because that’s what we talked about with President Trump”.

The investigation noted that previously, the Trump administration pardoned Juan Orlando Hernández, while interfering in the election to have Nasry Asfura installed into power, writing:

Hours before the November 30, 2025 elections, President Donald Trump announced through his social network that he would pardon Juan Orlando Hernández, sentenced in 2024 to 45 years in prison for conspiring to import cocaine to the United States and for having received money from ‘Chapo’ Guzmán to finance electoral fraud. New York prosecutors had described Honduras as a “narco-state” during his term, while Juan Orlando was syndicated for accepting millions in bribes from cartels to protect them from the law. In that same announcement, Trump explicitly supported the candidate of the National Party of Honduras, Nasry “Tito” Asfura, threatening to cut off aid if he was not elected. What seemed like political support covered up a more sinister agreement: the return of Juan Orlando for economic and military control of Honduras

In exchange for the U.S./Israeli interference, “Trump and Netanyahu are seeking millionaire compensation in exchange for the appointment of presidents. The negotiation at the Florida residence included the expansion of the Employment and Economic Development Zones (ZEDES), the construction of a new military base, a free trade agreement, and a law to encourage investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI), whose contracts would be delivered directly to private US companies such as General Electric”.

Nasry Asfura is heard saying, “We already had a private session with investor circles, and they are very positive to see the expansion in Roatán of the ZEDE and in Comayagua, for also Palmerola, we are going to move another Palmerola specifically there in Roatán, where it is prosperous. A base, eh, we already negotiated that. Also the interoceanic. We are going to deliver it to General Electric”.

Part Of A Larger Plot.

The leaked audio of Juan Orlando Hernández also exposed a U.S. backed plot run by the U.S/Israeli backed president of Argentina, Javier Milei, where he planned to run “fake news” websites designed to spread opposition to left-leaning governments in the region, including Gustavo Petro, the president of Colombia and Claudia Sheinbaum, the president of Mexico.

The investigative outlet La Journada reported that “Argentine President Javier Milei would have contributed 350,000 dollars to form a regional communication team aimed at launching a media campaign against the presidents of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro, according to the audio recording of a conversation held between the former president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández and the current Honduran authorities” adding that, “In one of the sound files, Hernández stated ‘that as part of that group’ or continental entity, Milei’s role is important, because he contributes thousands of dollars for the construction of those fake news sources.”

The investigation added that:

From the audios it also emerges that Hernández has the task of '“attacking and extirping the cancer of the left there, of Honduras and of all of Latin America,” … for which he needs to organize and install in the United States a “digital journalism unit”, which will be managed by “sone else from here, from the team of the president of the United States.” In a recording of last January 30, Hernández assures that he was “in a call with President Javier Milei and it was successful. Very very very good, and I think that at this point we can do great things for all of Latin America. Some files are coming against Mexico, some files are coming against Colombia, and most importantly against Honduras, in this case against the Zelaya family.” [In reference to the former leftist president of Honduras, Manuel Zelaya, removed in a U.S. coup in 2009, and husband of former leftist president Xiomara Castro, who was replaced by the U.S. backed Nasry Asfur last year] On the same day, another conversation was leaked in which Hernández sends a message to the vice president of Honduras, María Antonieta Mejía, and tells her that he needs to “have that liquidity, because we are going to set up an office here, with the support of some Republicans to be able to attack and remove the cancer of the left from Honduras and all of Latin America.”

Milei and the Isaac Accords.

Javier Milei has previously worked with Israel on the “Issac Accords”, a plot to shape South America in Israel’s favour, by forging connections with the Zionist right wing government in the region and overthrowing anti-Zionist left-wing ones.

In November of last year, Javier Milei launched the “Issac Accords” an “initiative aimed at strengthening political, economic and cultural cooperation between Israel and Latin America” alongside Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

Explaining the Issac Accords, journalist Robert Inlakesh noted , “Failing to rope more major Arab and Muslim nations into the Trump administration’s so-called ‘Abraham Accords, ’ the Israeli government is now setting its sights on Latin America. The Isaac Accords demonstrate an active push from Israel to expand its influence in the Western Hemisphere … Left-wing movements and governments in Latin America have historically stood with the Palestinian cause, a legacy of unified resistance to imperialism that lasts until this day. In order for Tel Aviv to prove successful in its Isaac Accords mission, it needs US-funded parties to win elections and for Washington to carry out regime change operations across the region”. (Exactly what Milei’s “fake news” operation is designed to do).

Alternative Jewish Voices, a Jewish anti-Zionist organisation noted , “The Isaac Accords would be the next iteration of the Abraham Accords, which sought to broaden Israel’s ties across the Middle East without requiring Israel to uphold the rights of Palestinians. The Isaac Accords (named for Abraham’s biblical son) seek similar normalisation in Latin America”.

Milei had previously won the Zionist “Genesis Prize for his unwavering support of Israel” , worth one million dollars. The Times of Israel noted that, “He then donated his $1 million Genesis Prize award as seed funding. Genesis Prize Foundation Co-Founder and Chairman Stan Polovets tapped former US Ambassador to Costa Rica, Fitz Haney, to be its Managing Director for Latin America and build its business model.”

“The Isaac Accords are the vision of Argentinian President Javier Milei, our 2025 Genesis Prize Laureate, to strengthen economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between Israel and Latin America – bringing the spirit of the Abraham Accords to the Western Hemisphere”, Stan Polovets told the Jerusalem Post , with Hanley adding, “Our goals are ambitious but clear: create frameworks for trade, tourism, education, and technology that connect Israel and Latin America’s leading democracies in practical, mutually beneficial ways.”

Hanley added, “: We’re also watching Bolivia, where the recent election of Rodrigo Paz as president could open a new chapter in bilateral relations after two decades of socialist rule. In phase two, we’ll likely expand to Paraguay, Guatemala, and Honduras, which are already friendly to Israel but can move even closer”, (which was said one month before the Israeli/American interference in the election in Honduras)

He added, “Mexico and Brazil are projected to be among the world’s top ten economies within a generation. Building those partnerships now helps secure Israel’s future on the global stage”.

Hanley and Polovets boasted that the Issac Accords were designed to make South America the main base of Israeli influence on the world stage, saying, “Unfortunately, too many traditional allies are dealing with internal divisions and rising public antisemitism that make open support for Israel politically difficult. Meanwhile, Latin America is part of the emerging Global South, which is demanding a stronger voice internationally. It represents a quarter of that bloc’s countries and 10 per cent of its population. Engaging Latin America isn’t about replacing Europe – it’s about expanding Israel’s circle of friends. These are democracies that admire Israel’s innovation and resilience.”

Late last month , Benjamin Netanyahu, Javier Milei and U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee officially announced the Issac Accords, described as “a new strategic framework aimed at strengthening cooperation between Argentina, Israel and like-minded partners in the Western Hemisphere”.

“We see the beginnings of change. certainly, we’ve seen enormous change in Argentina, but I think this is also a compass and a map for other countries, not only for their internal reforms, but also for their external reforms,” Netanyahu said alongside Milei at the official announcement of the Issac Accords.

The American Jewish Committee, a pro-Israel lobbying organization boasted after the official announcement of the Issac Accords about Israel’s deepening influence in the region, writing, “Under his (Milei’s) administration, Argentina has reversed a decades-long history of anti-Israel votes in the United Nations. He has announced plans to move Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem” adding, “Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Paraguay have already followed Argentina’s example of designating Hamas, Hezbollah, and the IRGC as terrorist organizations. Guatemala, Honduras, and Paraguay have already moved their embassies to Jerusalem. Meanwhile, Ecuador opened an Office of Innovation with diplomatic standing in Jerusalem, and Costa Rica announced plans to do the same. Costa Rica also signed a free trade agreement with Israel.”

The group also singled support for regime change against leftist governments in the region, writing, “joining the Accords would be a huge leap forward for a few countries, namely Cuba, which hasn’t had diplomatic ties with Israel since the mid-1970s, Venezuela, which broke ties with Israel over a previous Gaza conflict in 2009, and Nicaragua and Belize, which severed relations after the October 7 Hamas terror attacks. Bolivia also severed diplomatic relations with Israel after the October 7 terror attacks but restored them in December 2025. Chile recalled its ambassador and Colombia not only recalled its ambassador, it opened an embassy in the West Bank city of Ramallah.”

Israeli Support For The Coup In Venezuela.

In order to expand the Issac Accords and expand influence across South America, Israel seeks to replace leftist anti-Zionist governments with U.S.-Israeli puppet regimes.

This is why Israel played a large role in funding the U.S. plot to install Juan Orlando Hernández into power in Honduras, and why Javier Milei is helping the U.S. and Israel undermine left-leaning governments in Mexico and Colombia.

It is also why Israel joined Chevron and Exxon Mobile in supporting the Trump administration’s kidnapping of Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, arguably the most militantly Anti-Zionist leader in the region.

The Israeli out “Israel Hayom” explained why Israel wanted regime change in Venezuela writing , “Since Hugo Chávez’s rise to power, Venezuela has become one of the most hostile countries to Israel and Zionism in Latin America” adding that he “severed diplomatic relations with Israel during Operation Cast Lead in 2009, accused Israel of ‘genocide against the Palestinian people’ and compared its policies to Nazi conduct”.

The article added that “His successor (Maduro) continued the anti-Israeli line with even more intensity. Thus, Venezuela, which previously maintained warm relations with Israel and even purchased security technologies from it, became a center of hostile propaganda toward Zionism”.

This is why Israel made connections with the U.S. puppet opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, the main propagandist supporting the kidnapping of Maduro.

In 2020, her party, “Vente Venezuela” singed a cooperation agreement with the ruling Israeli Likud party, which promised to “bring the people of Israel closer to the people of Venezuela while advancing, together, the Western values to which both parties subscribe: freedom, liberty, and a market economy.”

Machado has “close ties with the state and the Likud party”, the Israeli newspaper Ynet reported .

In an interview with Israel Hayom, Machado implied that Israel was even directly helping the regime change efforts in Venezuela, saying, “Venezuela will be Israel’s closest ally in Latin America. We rely on Israel’s support in dismantling Maduro’s crime regime and in the transition to democracy.”

(Emphasis: Mine).

With the Abraham Accords, Israel seeks to repeat its strategy in the Middle East, supporting regime change against anti-Zionist governments and propping up (along with the U.S.) Zionist ones in order to use South America as Israel’s main base of international influence.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.