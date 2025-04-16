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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Apr 16, 2025

All this information was available to activists and shared widely at the time. The fact that this requires repeating now shows how much the main stream media has ignored the evidence and obeyed directives from the International Crime Syndicate to cover up truth.

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Jim S's avatar
Jim S
Apr 16, 2025

Arron Matte exposed this 2 years ago

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