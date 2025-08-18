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Boris Petrov's avatar
Boris Petrov
Aug 18, 2025Edited

Thank you describing the “Magnitsky Act” fraud and the role of American-Israeli gangster Browder.

Noble Alex Krainer(also now on Substack) wrote a book on this St. Obama outrage but Browder silenced editors with his enormous wealth via lawsuit threat for “defamation” — book is very hard to obtain. The same mafia still rules US today.

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Raphael's avatar
Raphael
Aug 18, 2025

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2019/11/02/the-obama-regimes-plan-to-seize-the-russian-naval-base-in-crimera/

Very good essay by Eric Zuesse posted at Paul Craig Roberts site in 2019 Obama‘s first term 2011 US battleships parked at the black sea Russian port

The plan was to take over the port and kick the population out of Crimea and take over the Crimea Peninsula

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