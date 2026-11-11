Written By: Justin K.P.

Since the rise of the Neo-conservatives in the Bush administration, there have always been two groups of Neo-conservatives who- until recently- supported the same foreign interventions, with different goals.

The first group is Israel first Zionists, who want to use American foreign policy to further Israeli foreign policy goals, culminating in the greater Israel project.

These were represented, during the Bush administration, by the authors of the clean break document, the 1996 memo to Netanyahu, which called for abandoning a two-state solution and instead overthrowing surrounding governments too supportive of Palestinian liberation, starting with “removing Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq — an important Israeli strategic objective in its own right”.

These Neo-cons, such as Richard Perle, Douglas Feith and David Wurmser, were key architects of the Iraq war in the Bush administration, using their position to further the “important Israeli strategic objective” of removing Saddam Hussein.

The second group of Neo-cons supported the same war, but for different reasons.

The Project for a New American Century, co-founded by longtime Neo-cons Robert Kagan and Bill Kristol, called for America to maintain its post-Cold War position as the world’s unipolar hegemony, through maintaining the ability to “rapidly deploy and win multiple simultaneous large-scale wars”.

PNAC was responsible for staffing the Bush administration with its most influential Neo-cons such as Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Paul Wolfowitz, Richard Perle, Elliot Abrams, Lewis Libby, and John Bolton.

To put it simply, within the foreign policy elite, there were two circles: those who wanted to use America to further Israeli goals, and those who wanted to wage never-ending regime change wars in the name of American unipolar hegemony, and saw Israel as an unsinkable American aircraft carrier.

Move to the current day, and the Trump administration is squarely in bed with the “Israel first” Neo-cons.

Much of Trump’s Iran war was shaped by the think tank FDD (Foundation for the Defense of Democracies), a think tank that originally registered under the name “EMET (Hebrew for ‘truth’)” setting out to “enhance Israel’s image in North America”, before rebranding as a “counter-terrorism” group.

In an Al Jazeera documentary from 2018, Sima Vaknin-Gil, an official from Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs, admitted, “We have FDD”, working on “projects for Israel including ‘data gathering, information analysis, working on activist organizations, money trail. This is something that only a country, with its resources, can do the best’”, implying it was a cutout for Israeli intelligence.

Similarly, Trump has boasted that his foreign policy agenda in the Middle East, including the war in Iran, has been shaped by his pro-Israel donors, most notably Miriam Adelson.

Some top-level Neo-cons, however, are beginning to split from the Israel-first figures currently controlling the Trump administration, believing that their agenda is getting in the way of the U.S. imperial goal of being a unipolar hegemony and weakening rival powers Russia and China.

This is best represented by Robert Kagan, one of America’s most influential Neo-cons, who co-founded the Neo-con think tanks PNAC and later FPI (Foreign Policy Initiative), which played a large role in both the Iraq war and the Ukraine proxy war (his wife is Victoria Nuland, who led the 2014 Maidan coup in Ukraine under the Obama administration and blockedthe Istanbul peace agreement in April of 2022 under the Biden administration).

Kagan, who in recent years has had more influence over the Democratic Party, gave a blunt interview to the outlet IL Foglio, where he acknowledge exactly this.

Speaking on the Iran war, Kagan said the “overall strategic picture is negative for Washington”, adding that “The United States has never considered the Middle East and the Persian Gulf primary interests”.

The Iran war, he noted, “has been conducted essentially in Israel’s interest,” noting that it hurt the U.S. imperial goal of weakening Russia and China, adding, “The Chinese have noticed that to fight this war the United States stripped the western Pacific of significant forces. The naval expeditionary units Washington sent to the Persian Gulf had a precise mission in East Asia: to respond to a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan” and “The war has helped Russia and hurt Ukraine … It delivered tens of billions of dollars in oil revenues to Putin at a moment when the Russian economy was under severe pressure. At the same time, it has drawn down Ukraine’s already relatively limited stocks of Patriot interceptors and other air defense systems it needs to protect itself.”

This best represents the current split among America’s foreign policy elite.

The “Israel firsters” currently in control of the Trump administration want to use America to obtain the Greater Israel Project, while other ruling Neo-cons like Kagan- many associated with the Democratic Party- believe the war in Iran for Israel has hindered their goal to create a unipolar American hegemony and reverse the current multipolar world order brought by rival powers in Russia and China.

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