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Andrea Maria Romandini's avatar
Andrea Maria Romandini
1d

Same thing happened to Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman.

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
20h

That said, AIPAC and friends did NOT win them all last night. Chris Rabb, who has even explicitly called for honoring Palestinians' right to return, got the Dem nomination in Pennsylvania's 3rd District. https://mondoweiss.net/2026/05/aipac-sends-a-message-by-defeating-massie-in-kentucky-but-takes-a-massive-loss-with-rabbs-victory-in-philadelphia/

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