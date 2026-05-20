Recently , the anti-war libertarian Kentucky representative Thomas Massie was defeated by Ed Gallrein, a Neo-con who supports every Israeli/American war from the Gaza genocide to the war in Iran.

This election result was in no way the result of a clean and fair election, but the result of a coordinated coup from the pro-Israel lobby, which poured millions of dollars into the race to ensure that Massie be replaced.

Last year, after Massie first spoke out against the Israeli/American bombing of Iran in June of 2025, a super PAC called “Kentucky MAGA” was created in an attempt to unseat Thomas Massie.

The super PAC was run by “Trump’s senior political advisers, Tony Fabrizio and Chris LaCivita”.

Tony Fabrizio also works as a political advisor for Israeli campaigns, having worked on Benjamin Netanyahu’s 2020 presidential campaign and is currently working on Naftali Bennett’s presidential campaign.

In reality, “Kentucky MAGA” was a conduit for Israel’s billionaire agents of influence in the U.S. to pour money into.

In August of last year, Politico reported that , “MAGA KY, raised $2 million between its launch in late June and the end of the month”, all from:

-$1 million from (Paul) Singer -$250,000 from hedge fund manager John Paulson -$750,000 from Preserve America PAC, a super PAC tied to Miriam Adelson that backed President Donald Trump last year

All three of these billionaires have effectively acted as agents of influence in America for the government of Israel.

The Paul E. Singer Foundation, Paul Singer’s foundation, has been described as “a non-profit organization supporting several conservative and pro-Israel causes” by NGO report, which “has provided funding to organizations such as the American Israel Education Foundation, the America-Israel Friendship League, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, Israel Independence Fund, The Israel Project, and Israel Promise.”

Singer has been influential in funding think tanks that paved the way for the war in Iran. Journalist Eli Clifton reported in 2015 that :

Paul Singer, a director at the Republican Jewish Coalition, is a huge donor to various groups that promote a hawkish line on Iran policy. Between 2008 and 2011, he contributed $3.6 million to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a hard-line neoconservative think tank whose scholars have variously advocated for “crippling sanctions,” “economic warfare,” and bombing Iran. The hedge fund mogul has also supported the American Enterprise Institute, a think tank whose scholars, including Richard Perle and Danielle Pletka, led the charge into Iraq and have been no less aggressive in regard to Iran. In addition, Singer has supported the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs—he was listed in the group’s “Chairman’s Circle” as recently as 2012. The group’s current director, Michael Makovsky, recently compared President Obama to Neville Chamberlain. Singer has also served on the board of Commentary magazine, the publication that has more-or-less defined hard-line neoconservative orthodoxy since the late 1960s.

Singer has also been listed as “one of AIPAC’s top donors” who was behind “$2 million given to AIPAC tied-groups this (2024) election cycle”.

John Paulson is another Zionist billionaire who has previously given a total of $46 million to Israel’s Hebrew University, for an expansion of its tech sector, which fuels its war machine and Orwellian surveillance of Palestinians.

The Israeli outlet C-Tech reported that :

The Paulson Family Foundation is making an additional donation of $19 million to the Hebrew University for expansion of a state-of-the-art research and teaching complex dedicated to STEM disciplines critical to Israel’s high-tech future. Four years ago, the foundation donated $27 million for the construction of a computer science building. Together, the contributions bring the foundation’s total donation to the university’s high-tech study and research complex on the Edmond Safra Campus in Givat Ram to $46 million, one of the largest cumulative donations the Hebrew University has ever received.

Miriam Adelson, and previously her late Husband Sheldon, are Israel’s main agents of influence in American politics, who Trump has boasted effectively wrote his foreign policy in the Middle East.

“Miriam and Sheldon would come into the office. They’d call me, he’d call me. I think they had more trips to the White House than anybody else I can think of … And she loves Israel. But she loves it. And they would come in, and her husband was a very aggressive man, but I loved him. He was very aggressive, very supportive of me. And, he’d call up, ‘Can I come over and see you?’ I’d say, ‘Sheldon, I’m the President of the United States, it doesn’t work that way.’ He’d come in… But they were very responsible for so much, including getting me thinking about Golan Heights, which is probably one of the greatest things to ever happen to Israel”, Trump boasted in a speech to the Israeli Knesset .

At another event, he boasted , “Miriam (Adelson) gave my campaign $250 million, her husband Sheldon was an amazing guy, he’d come up to the office, and there was nobody more aggressive than Sheldon … he would always say ten minutes it turned out to be an hour and a half and what he did was he fought for Israel, it’s all he really fought for”.

Former White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, in leaked text messages between himself and Jeffrey Epstein, admitted that Trump’s Neo-con and Zionist national security advisor during his first term, John Bolton, was taking orders from Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, saying, “Bolton only doing what Sheldon Adelson tells him to do-- I got John the job but he will not cross Sheldon”.

Trump even admitted that Miriam Adelson puts Israel’s interests over those of the United States, saying, “I actually asked her, I’m gonna get her in trouble with this, but I actually asked her once, I said, ‘So, Miriam, I know you love Israel. What do you love more, the United States or Israel?’ She refused to answer. That means, that might mean, Israel”.

According to a more recent Politico article , the Singer, Paulson, and Adelson-funded “Kentucky MAGA” spent “nearly $7 million on the race”, in ads.

Millions more were poured in from groups such as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and Christians United for Israel Action Fund.

Politico reported that, “The American Israel Public Affairs Committee and other pro-Israel interest groups have uncorked over $9 million in a bid to unseat Republican Rep. Thomas Massie,” and that “the Christians United for Israel Action Fund has spent six figures on billboards targeting Massie.”

Overall, money from the Israel lobby “has topped $32 million” according to Politico, “making it the most expensive House primary on record”.

After Massie was defeated, the Israel lobby openly boasted about its role in bringing about his removal.

“AIPAC congratulates U.S. Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein on his victory over Congressman Thomas Massie in Kentucky’s 4th District. Massie has been one of the most consistently hostile voices in Congress toward the U.S.-Israel relationship and the millions of Americans who support it. Our community was proud to support Gallrein and help ensure Massie’s defeat,” the official account of AIPAC wrote on X.

The Israel lobby connected Jewish Insider boasted about the Israel lobby’s role in ousting Massie, boasting, “Pro-Israel and Republican Jewish groups helped oust one of their leading GOP antagonists on Tuesday night, aligning with President Donald Trump to defeat Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) in the most expensive House primary in recent memory”, adding that “Outside groups, including a Trump-aligned super PAC (MAGA KY) and those affiliated with the Republican Jewish Coalition, AIPAC and Christians United for Israel, spent aggressively with ads and billboards attacking Massie over his record, with several pointing out his opposition to Israel and Trump’s foreign policy.”

The “defeat” of Thomas Massie was in no way a fair and free election, but in reality a coup against him, brought forward by the Israel lobby, which spent millions of dollars to ensure his defeat.

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