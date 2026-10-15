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Mark Kandutsch's avatar
Mark Kandutsch
Oct 15

It’s completely baffling to me how any Canadian citizen or any politician who even remotely supports democracy could want this!

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
Oct 15

A good reminder that Carney is just another neoliberal political leader in a suit.

Answer? The NDP needs to finish getting itself resurrected.

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