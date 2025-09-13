During Israel’s recent bombing of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, they committed the single most deadly massacre of journalists in history, a story that has gone completely ignored in mainstream media.

Press TV’s Yousef Ramazani reports that last Wednesday, Israel targeted the Al-Yaman and 26 September newspapers based in Sanaa.

As Ramazani notes, “A total of 58 people were killed in that attack, including 32 journalists and media professionals, making it the single deadliest attack on journalists ever recorded.”

Ramazani writes, “Among the martyrs are well-known reporters”.

A list of 30 journalists and media figures killed in the strike was documented, including:

1. Journalist Abbas Al-Dailami,

2. Journalist Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh,

3. Journalist Youssef Shams Al-Din,

4. Journalist Abdullah Mahdi Al-Bahri,

5. Journalist Mohammed Al-Omeisi,

6. Media figure Abdullah Al-Harazi,

7. Journalist Murad Halboub Al-Faqih,

8. Journalist Ali Naji Saeed Al-Sharaei,

9. Media figure Ali Mohammed Al-Aqel,

10. Media figure Jamal Al-Adhi,

11. Journalist Lutf Hadiyan,

12. Journalist Abdo Al-Saadi,

13. Journalist Abdulqawi Al-Asfour,

14. Media figure Mohammed Al-Zakri,

15. Journalist Mohammed Al-Dawi,

16. Journalist Fares Al-Rumaisa,

17. Journalist Sami Al-Zaidi,

18. Journalist Salim Al-Watiri,

19. Journalist Bashir Dabwan,

20. Journalist Ali Al-Shara'i,

21. Journalist Abdulqawi Al-Asfour,

22. Journalist Amal Al-Manakhy,

23. Journalist Ali Al-Faqih,

24. Media figure Abdulaziz Shas,

25. Media figure Abdulwali Al-Najjar,

26. Journalist Mohammed Al-Sanfi,

27. Media figure Issam Al-Hashidi,

28. Journalist Issam Ahmed Murshid Silan,

29. Media figure Abdulrahman Al-Ja'mani,

30. Media figure Zuhair Al-Zakri.

As antiwar.com reported , “The Yemeni Journalists Union said it ‘strongly condemns the heinous war crime committed by the brutal Israeli aggression on Wednesday, 10 September 2025, through its direct targeting of the offices of 26 September newspaper and Al-Yemen newspaper in the capital.’”

The Forum of Palestinian Journalists also condemned the massacre, writing “Forum of the Palestinian Journalists’ vehemently condemned the Israeli occupation army’s bombing of the headquarters of two Yemeni newspapers, ‘26 September’ and ‘Al-Yaman,’ in Sanaa, which resulted in the death and injury of many journalists and civilians”.

The Press release contextualized it in the larger Israeli campaign against journalists, writing “the forum described the assault as a ‘heinous crime’ and a ‘blatant war crime’ that targets the freedom of the press and expression. It emphasized that this attack is part of Israel’s systematic policy to conceal its crimes.”

The Press release noted, “The forum connected the bombing of the Yemeni press with the systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists in Gaza, stressing that ‘Israel’ is implementing a unified policy against Arab media to ‘erase the truth.’”

26 September put out an article saying they were targeted for reporting on the genocide in Gaza, writing:

What happened in Sana'a is not only a targeting of a media platform, but an attack on Yemen's memory, the voice of its army and its national conscience. September 26 and Yemen ( Al-Yaman ) are not just printed papers, but platforms that have formed the consciousness of generations, and a free space to expose the genocidal crimes committed against the Palestinian people and the falsity of the aggression since its inception.

The paper compared Israel’s bombing of Yemen to the genocide in Gaza, writing:

The September 26 and Yemen (Al-Yaman) newspapers were not the only targets in Sana'a; the surrounding residential square was turned into a theatre of destruction in the killing of the civilian population, in one of the most heinous atrocities. This tactic is the same as in Gaza, which is to bomb residential towers on civilian heads under the pretext of targeting terrorist hotspots. In Lebanon, journalists were assassinated near the border under the pretext of accompanying the resisters.

It is the same fascist approach, there is no difference between a civilian and a soldier, between a journalist and a combatant, between a media office and a rocket launcher. Everyone is a target in the war of genocide, where the circle of terrorism expands in increasing the scale of destruction, destruction and killing, emptying the collective consciousness and destroying all those who convey the image of truth to the world.

The IDF has admitted to striking the newspaper headquarters, accusing them of being the “headquarters of the Houthis propaganda division” the resistance militia group which has fought against the Israeli genocide in Gaza in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel’s targeting and killing of journalists in Yemen is part of its broader assault on six countries. Along with its bombing of Yemen, this week Israel has :

Bombed Doha, the capital of Qatar, in a strike targeting Hamas negotiators to stop a ceasefire agreement in Gaza

Continued the genocidal assault on Gaza, killing 150 people and injuring 540 since Monday.

Bombed the Bekaa and Hermel districts of eastern Lebanon, and carried out a drone strike near Berit, in violation of Israel’s ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

Bombed several sites in Syria, including a Syrian air force base in Homs and a military barracks near Latakia, in order to weaken the Syrian military and expand territory further into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Bombed the Global Sumud Flotilla’s (GSF) ship “while docked at the Tunisian port of Sidi Bou Said”, a boat containing activists attempting to break Israel’s starvation blockade and bring food to Gaza. The strike lit the port on fire.

This does not even include Israel’s raid and mass detention of thousands Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

Along with the 270 journalists targeted and killed in Gaza by Israel, they have now killed at least 30 journalists in Yemen, while carrying out acts of war against six countries, all to continue the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Gaza, and expand the greater Israel project.

