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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Jul 14, 2025

Rebranding is all the rage among the predator class and their terrorists. If we support Palestine we do not have to be members of Palestine Action. We can simply rename or revert back to old monikers such as Stop the War Coalition. Drop the proscribed name and carry on as before.

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J C's avatar
J C
Jul 14, 2025

The UK and US are totally corrupt. I know this is quite obvious.

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