Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel is currently intentionally starving the entire population of Gaza.

Juliette Touma, the director of Communications for UNRWA, the UN’s relief agency for Palestinian refugees, wrote in the Israeli magazine 972, “A few weeks ago, our teams in Gaza started sending alarming photos of emaciated babies. More than 50 children died of malnutrition during Israel’s total blockade between March and May, according to the WHO, and malnutrition rates are still rising rapidly. Since January 24, UNRWA has screened over 242,000 children at its clinics and medical points, covering more than half of Gaza’s under-5 population. One in 10 children screened is malnourished.”

(Emphasis: Mine)

She noted that this starvation was intentional, noting that UNRAW had aid supplies available to Palestinians in Gaza, but it is being blocked by Israel. She wrote:

In Gaza, therapeutic food and medicine are in desperately short supply. Israeli authorities have imposed a tight siege, blocking the entry of food, medical supplies, nutritional aid, and even hygiene items like soap. Although the blockade is sometimes eased, the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the primary humanitarian organization in Gaza, has not been allowed to bring in aid for over four months. At UNRWA, we have over 6,000 trucks full of food, hygiene supplies, and medicine waiting just outside of Gaza’s borders. We also have over 1,000 health workers who can provide lifesaving nutritional services to boys and girls across the Strip.

According to UNRWA’s X account the agency has “enough food for the entire population of Gaza for over three months stockpiled in warehouses” being intentionally blocked by Israel. The agency noted that the Israeli blockade is not allowing “UNRWA to do its work and help people in need among them 1 million children”.

Because of this intentional starvation blockade from Israel, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that, there is an “unprecedented numbers of people fainting in the streets from exhaustion and malnutrition” with the Ministry saying that “There’s no strength left in these bodies, Hundreds face death simply because their bodies can no longer resist the hunger.”

TRT Global spoke to a Gaza resident named Ahmed Abu Nada who said “We’re not looking for food anymore. We’re searching for survival. We dream of bread. Even that’s no longer real. Gaza’s 2.4 million people are not living. We’re enduring.”.

The outlet also quoted a number of high profile figures in Gaza and their testimony about the blockade, including:

Dr Munir Al-Bursh the director general of Gaza’s Health Ministry who said, “In Gaza, food is no longer a right. It’s an unfulfilled wish whispered by mothers at night and drawn in the eyes of hungry children who sleep hugging air instead of milk. Bread has become a lost treasure. Hunger no longer knocks — it settles in our homes, ageing our souls and grinding our dignity under the weight of global silence.”

The teacher, Mahmoud Assaf, who said, “There’s no talk of war anymore, Only hunger. That’s the headline of every conversation. Lend me your patience,How do I sleep while my children cry from hunger?”

The journalist Mohammed Hania who said, “Good morning from Gaza, starved to the bone. No bread this morning, not even a bite to ease last night’s hunger. We slept hungry. We woke up hungrier”.

The Academic Abdel Fattah Abed Rabbo, who said, “Hunger isn’t just an ache in the stomach — it’s a fracture in the soul.”

And the Political analyst, Mustafa Ibrahim, who said, “The world is tired of hearing about Gaza. Israel’s crimes continue, but silence has become a weapon. Can’t you hear the screams of the starving?”

The Gaza-based journalist Nahed Hajjaj said on X , “Do not be surprised when we journalists stop covering news here. I swear by God that today I could not get up from the hunger. There is no food. Even if someone has money, there is nothing in the market to even purchase. We are all starving. We are all dying.”

Commenting on the blockade, the UN’s World Food Programme wrote :

Gaza’s hunger crisis has reached new levels of desperation. People are dying from lack of humanitarian assistance. Malnutrition is surging with 90,000 women and children in urgent need of treatment. Nearly one person in three is not eating for days. Food aid is the only way for most people to access any food – as the cost of a one-kilogram bag of flour has surged to over USD100 in local markets. Only a massive scale-up in food aid distributions can stabilize this spiraling situation, calm anxieties and rebuild the trust within communities that more food is coming.

(Emphasis: Mine)

In an interview with the Telegraph newspaper, the Oxford-based gastrointestinal surgeon currently in Gaza, Professor Nick Maynard, said that the starvation was reaching “unprecedented levels”, telling the paper that “The malnutrition I’m seeing here is indescribably bad. It’s much, much worse now than a year ago”.

He also said that “colleagues he worked with a year ago were barely recognisable, having lost 20-30 kg due to severe food shortages” and that “injured patients were dying because malnutrition was preventing them from healing properly”.

He was quoted in the paper saying “The repairs that we carry out fall to pieces, patients get terrible infections, and they die. I have never had so many patients die because they can’t get enough food to recover” as well as saying that “I saw a seven-month-old who looked like a newborn. The expression ‘skin and bones’ doesn’t do it justice”.

The Telegraph also noted that :

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), the medical NGO, said their teams are witnessing the highest levels of acute malnutrition ever recorded in two facilities in Gaza. Numbers of malnutrition in the Gaza City clinic, north of the enclave, almost quadrupled in less than two months, with cases soaring from more than 290 cases in May to over 980 cases at the beginning of July, said MSF.

Mohammed Abu Mughaisib, the MSF deputy medical coordinator in Gaza, told the paper, “This is the first time we have witnessed such a severe scale of malnutrition cases in Gaza, The starvation of people in Gaza is intentional, it can end tomorrow if the Israeli authorities allow food in at scale.”

While blocking UN aid from entering Gaza, Israel is using the fake “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” organisation to set up fake aid distribution sites used to massacre starving Palestinians.

So far, “891 Palestinians have been killed at aid sites since Israel took control of distribution”.

The aforementioned Professor Nick Maynard told the Telegraph that “snipers appear to be targeting body parts including genitals and legs near the controversial US-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s (GHF) food aid collection points in southern and central Gaza”.

He told the paper, “the medical teams here have also been seeing a clear pattern of people being shot in certain body parts on different days, such as the head, legs or genitals, which seems to indicate deliberate targeting,These are mainly from the militarised distribution points, where starving civilians are going to try and get food but then report getting targeted by Israeli soldiers or quadcopters.”

He also described the fake aid distribution centres as “death traps”, saying that he has “mostly operated on young teenage boys who were trying to retrieve food for their families”.

He told the paper, “A twelve-year-old boy I was operating on died from his injuries on the operating table – he had been shot through the chest”.

Most recently, Israel killed at least 85 Palestinians who were trying to reach food aid sites.

CBS news reported that “The largest toll was in northern Gaza, where at least 67 Palestinians were killed while trying to reach aid entering through the Zikim crossing with Israel according to the Health Ministry and local hospitals”.

The UN’s World Food Programme, which was delivering the aid, said the IDF opened fire on starving civilians at the Zikim crossing, saying on X:

Shortly after passing the final checkpoint beyond the Zikim crossing point into Gaza, the convoy encountered large crowds of civilians anxiously waiting to access desperately needed food supplies. As the convoy approached, the surrounding crowd came under fire from Israeli tanks, snipers and other gunfire. We are deeply concerned and saddened by this tragic incident resulting in the loss of countless lives. Many more suffered life-threatening injuries. These people were simply trying to access food to feed themselves and their families on the brink of starvation. This terrible incident underscores the increasingly dangerous conditions under which humanitarian operations are forced to be conducted in Gaza.

A witness to the massacre named Ehab Al-Zei told CBS News, “Suddenly, tanks surrounded us and trapped us as gunshots and strikes rained down. We were trapped for around two hours, I will never go back again. Let us die of hunger, it's better”.

Nafiz Al-Najjar, who was injured in the massacre, also told CBS News that “tanks and drones targeted people ‘randomly’ and he saw his cousin and others shot dead”.

In the modern-day Holocaust, Israel is starving a civilian population in an intentional famine, blocking available aid that sits right outside the Gaza border, and using the famine to mass murder desperate Palestinians when they reach aid sites.

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