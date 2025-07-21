The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Guerreiro's avatar
Matthew Guerreiro
Jul 21, 2025

If Hamas returned the hostages and disarmed, food supplies would be flowing in tomorrow. Unfortunately, Hamas does not care about hungry Palestinian children.

Reply
Share
18 replies
J C's avatar
J C
Jul 21, 2025

Monsters run this from DC.

Reply
Share
40 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture