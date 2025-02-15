The Dissident

The Dissident

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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Feb 16, 2025

Wow! I can see your research is truly top-notch and well-compiled, D. Hope this post of yours -- as have countless other Stacks of yours -- reach far and wide.

BTW is it just me, or do you also get this sense Substack algorithms are potentially undermining the work of us anti-est. muckrakers? I see your recent few posts don't appear to reach the same amount of likes/restacks as they did last month and wonder if it's purely a sudden lack of reader engagement or if Substack intentionally doesn't add your post to the homepage feed of your subscribers.

Considering Substack is still interestingly thriving as an almost-fully "free speech" platform where actual bans aren't nearly as prevalent relative to other platforms, I wonder if there's potentially backdoor deals made i.e. company directors agree to promote MSM hacks and manipulate algorithms to the detriment of dissident critics trying to gain readership traction.

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Krissy Mack's avatar
Krissy Mack
Feb 16, 2025

Great article…what a mind 💥…scary stuff but the truth has to come out.

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