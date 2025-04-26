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DoNotDrinkDaKoolAid!'s avatar
DoNotDrinkDaKoolAid!
Apr 26, 2025

Nomination for "World's worst kept foreign policy secret" in decades? I found one contender!

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GS-z-14-1's avatar
GS-z-14-1
Apr 26, 2025

Was this ever doubted? How would any bipedal being not know this?

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