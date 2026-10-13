Written By: Justin K.P.

In Israel’s upcoming election, allegations that various candidates supported a charity that supported Palestinian children with cardiac diseases has become a major political scandal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main propaganda channel in Israel, Channel 14, put out a hit piece on the Israeli parliament candidate, Yoseph Haddad, which claimed he once supported a charity that helped Palestinian children and played this off as a major political scandal.

The article accused Yoseph Haddad of supporting “an Israeli association that worked extensively for Palestinian children, many of them from Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and even from Syria,” which it said “does not correspond with the concept of voluntary immigration”, the Israeli euphemism for genocidal ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

On the TV version of Channel 14, Yishai Friedman, the author of the article, lamented that Haddad apparently “helped children of enemy countries get to the hospital”.

Most disturbingly, Yoseph Haddad responded to the report by boasting about how genocidal he is, boasting that his report on the charity was simply “intended to promote Israeli propaganda” and was part of his effort “to plant messages in favor of Israeli propaganda” and that, in reality, he supports “ the occupation and full military rule of the Gaza Strip”.

He compared his promotion of the charity to Netanyahu’s statement to the Economist that “ we lost many soldiers because of his refusal to flatten Gaza”, which he noted was “made only for the purpose of propaganda to the world”.

Haddad flipped the script on Netanyahu and Israel’s Channel 14, instead accusing them of supporting a charity which helped Palestinian children with cardiac diseases, which again is treated as a major political scandal with Israel’s genocidal public.

Haddad posted a screenshot which showed “a post by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had shared a photo from a meeting with Save a Child’s Heart organization doctors and volunteers along with warm words of praise” and “a favorable article previously published by Channel 14 itself about the organization’s activities.”

Israeli society has gone so genocidal that in the current election, “Helping Gazan children is political suicide”, as journalist Muhammad Shehada put it.

And indeed the majority of the Jewish Israeli public openly supports slaughtering children in Gaza to force mass ethnic cleansing, with polls showing that 75 percent think “there are no innocents in Gaza” and 82 percent supporting “the forced expulsion of Gaza’s population to other countries”.

“The Israeli consensus largely maintains that there are no innocents in Gaza, and therefore no such thing as collateral damage,” the Israeli newspaper Haaretz recently acknowledged on its editorial board.

This story- and the fact that helping Palestinian children is seen as a “scandal” in Israel- yet again shows how much of a disturbingly genocidal society Israel is.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.