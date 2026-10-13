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Nicole cha's avatar
Nicole cha
Oct 13Edited

The Israelis are a deeply sick society.

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Chico
Oct 13

What can I say, that I have not said before: " The 'izraelis' are a depraved humanoid tribe. Not human. And these monsters have hundreds of nuclear bombs, already targeted on every major western city. And: The stupid Germans built and gifted these sick criminals 6 submarines to carry out the final doomsday hit.- They are ready now. Any one gang of the sickos can flip and press the button.- And more 'BenGvirs' are about to rule the jewish cesspool! And us.-🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩🦨🦨🦨🦨🦨🦨🦨🦨🦨🦨💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀

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