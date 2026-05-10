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Melvin Cox's avatar
Melvin Cox
5h

To not see the evil that MTG represents, to make a purported nuanced attack on AOC, shows that, though informative, your dissidence is more about clickbait than anything else. The fact that MTG stayed in Congress just long enough to get a pension should be the headline as you discuss her come-to-Jesus change of heart concerning some MAGA policies. All enemies of my enemies are not my friends.

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
9h

That said, Trevor Lawrence, er, I mean Marge, doesn't really oppose broad chunks of the American imperium herself, just the ties with Zionism. Yes, AOC is (breaking news! /s) a hypocrite, but they're both part of the duopoly.

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