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GS-z-14-1
Apr 6, 2025

NATO is a reactionary tendency. Global war is the great threat today. The massive layoffs occur to redirect funds into the military.

Refusal to censor militarism, war and genocide speaks volumes about the Democratic Party alignment and the reason for its Nov. ’24 reputation.

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𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)'s avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)
Apr 6, 2025

A ruling class sponsored protest 🙄

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