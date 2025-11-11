The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa O’Connor's avatar
Lisa O’Connor
3h

Unbelievable but true. We must stop this at once. They are spending US dollars to fund this hellscape. Too late for so many. RIP.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mohamed Oraby's avatar
Mohamed Oraby
7h

#expose_the_zioentity

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture