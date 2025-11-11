The new bombshell documentary, “Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War”, interviews IDF officials who were in Gaza during the genocide, all of whom admit to committing genocidal war crimes against Palestinians.

One IDF soldier admitted that the IDF routinely used the genocidal slogan that there are no innocent civilians in Gaza, saying, “‘There are no innocents in Gaza, There are no innocents in Gaza’, you hear that all the time and you start to believe it”.

Yatom Vilik, an Armoured Corps Officer in the IDF, admitted, “One time the Brigade Rabbi sat down next to me… (and said) that we must take revenge on all of them, including civilians, that we shouldn’t discriminate, and that this was the only way”.

Multiple IDF soldiers admitted to indiscriminately killing Palestinians in so-called “red zones”, invisible areas set up by the IDF where they kill any Palestinian civilian who enters.

One combat soldier from Gaza said, “There is no such thing as ‘means, intent, and ability’ in Gaza. It’s just a suspicion of walking where it’s not allowed. And anyone who crosses the line is automatically incriminated and can be put to death. Teenagers would sometimes walk there; the company commander really wanted us to kill them. There’s no one above the company commander”.

One IDF commander admitted, “And basically you start playing this stupid game of cat and mouse. Life and death isn’t determined by procedures or opening fire regulations. It’s the conscience of the commander on the ground that decides”.

Another IDF soldier said, “We saw two teenagers pushing some sort of cart and the first shot was directly to the head,” and another commander admitted, “I didn’t shoot any unarmed Palestinians myself, but I did see it with my own eyes”.

One IDF air force colonel admitted, “I think the use of force on Gaza is probably unprecedented in combat, in terms of the explosives dropped per square mile. The atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki aside, I don’t think that even during the bombing of Dresden, there was a higher density of explosives used.”

When another IDF air force colonel was asked, “How many people is it legitimate to kill, to kill a Hamas battalion commander?” he replied, “I’m far right in my views, I think there’s no limit, if you ask me, I would have pushed them all into the sea with D9 bulldozers after October 7th”.

One IDF tank unit commander admitted, “If you want to shoot without restraint, you can,” adding, “One time, there was a building that was being used for humanitarian purposes, one of the commanders really, really wanted to target this building, then he fired a shell at it anyway”.

Another tank unit soldier admitted:

I personally witnessed a relatively high-ranking officer order to take down a building. The building was on the side where they (Palestinians) were “allowed” to be. A man was on the roof hanging laundry, and the office decided that he was a spotter. He’s not a spotter, he was hanging the laundry, you can see he’s hanging laundry. And the tank fired a shell, the building half collapsed, and the result was many dead and wounded. This kind of thing happened every week, and that’s just my unit. There are dozens of units on the ground at any given moment.

Another tank unit commander unveiled that the IDF “started using human shields,” describing a protocol called the “mosquito protocol” where the IDF “turns Palestinians into so-called ‘agents’” and “You send the human shield underground, as he walks down the tunnel, he maps it out for you”.

One IDF soldier admitted, “I heard from the radio, pick up two from the humanitarian corridor, we will use them” adding, “One was 16 years old and the other a few years older”.

The documentary also spoke to a truck driver who worked for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), the fake aid sites set up by Israel used to lure and kill starving Palestinians.

Describing one instance at the site, the truck driver said, “There were a couple of men you could see running .. they could have been teenagers... You could see two (IDF) soldiers run after them, then drop onto their knees, and they just take two shots, and you could just see the two heads snap backwards and just drop”.

Describing another instance, he said:

On site four, you’ve got a company of tanks there that were IDF They were shooting quite often from the main barrel of the tank We were leaving the aid site, and there was a regular car … There were just four normal people sat inside it, and then all of a sudden there was just a very loud bang, and that’s when you saw this vehicle with occupants inside it go up in a big explosion.

Multiple IDF commanders and soldiers admitted to the genocidal intent of the IDF, with one saying, “In the current political climate, in the state of Israel, there is no value to any human life that is not Israeli, or better still, Jewish Israeli”.

One IDF commander admitted, “All mosques, almost all hospitals, almost all universities, every cultural institution has been destroyed. You don’t have to kill them one by one to destroy every sign of society that once existed there,” and another commander admitted, “There are certainly soldiers and officers in the IDF who really, really want to kill all the Arabs. That’s the reason why they put on their uniform.”

One IDF soldier admitted, “In my unit, there were people openly saying, let’s destroy, demolish, transfer them (out of Gaza)”.

While there have been many instances of IDF officials admitting to carrying out genocide in Gaza, this new documentary marks the most comprehensive documentation of them admitting to the mass slaughter of civilians in Gaza.

