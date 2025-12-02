In another major violation of the “ceasefire” in Gaza, Israel targeted and killed journalist Mahmoud Wadi, known for capturing drone footage of Gaza’s destruction caused by Israel’s genocide.

The Times of Israel reports:

A Gazan photojournalist was killed today by an Israeli drone strike in the center of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, on the Hamas-controlled side of the ceasefire line, the city’s Nasser Hospital says. Arabic media identifies him as Mahmoud Wadi, a drone photographer.

As the outlet reported, Wadi was previously “focused on wedding photography,” but then his “studio announced ‘with tearful eyes and hearts heavy with pain’ that the business had been destroyed by Israel”.

Following this, as Ahram Online reported, “Wadi was a popular wedding photographer in Khan Younis before turning to documenting the Israeli war on the strip after his Quds Studio was destroyed by Israeli bombardment.”

The outlet also noted, “Wadi was struck by an ‘Israeli’ drone while documenting the situation in the area and died instantly.”

Anadolu reports that, “Medical sources told Anadolu that photojournalist Mahmoud Wadi lost his life in an Israeli drone strike in central Khan Younis, an area that does not fall under the Israeli-controlled yellow zone,” making his murder by Israeli forces a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Mahmoud Wadi’s father told Anadolu “ I never expected to lose Mahmoud, who was not just my son but a friend, as he grew up in a photography studio, Mahmoud was photographing in a safe area (not under Israeli control according to the ceasefire agreement), but the Israelis respect no pledges or promises; their entire life is treachery and deceit”.

The outlet noted, “The Palestinian father called his son’s killing ‘a criminal act carried out by the Israeli occupation.’”

Journalist Muhammad Abu Ubaid, a colleague and friend of Mahmoud Wadi, told the outlet:

He (Mahmoud Wadi) may not be known to everyone, but the poor and afflicted know him well, because he devoted his time to assisting them, Wadi was a pure-hearted person. I sat with him last night, we talked a lot, and he told me about his plans to raise his young son, We had an appointment today at Nasser Hospital (in Khan Younis), but I found out he had been martyred, The world is silent and watching, and the (Israeli) occupation continues to kill us and kill journalists despite the agreement.

Al Jazeera reported :

Video verified by Al Jazeera’s Sanad unit shows loved ones mourning photojournalist Mahmoud Wadi. Colleagues said Wadi, who was killed by Israeli forces in central Khan Younis, had used a drone to document the destruction in Gaza. Many condemned the killing as a grave violation of the ceasefire.

Israel’s targeted murder of Mahmoud Wadi is not only a blatant violation of the “ceasefire” agreement, but is a continuation of Israel’s targeted murders of journalists for exposing Israel’s crimes to the world.

In the case of Mahmoud Wadi, he was murdered because he was filming footage of the destruction Israel’s genocide caused in Gaza, something they want to hide from the world.

As Columbia University professor Anthony Zenkus noted, “They shot him down with dronefire as he was reporting on the dire situation in refugee camps in Gaza, BECAUSE Israel does not want the world to see the human toll of this genocide.”

Israel killed 256 journalists during the genocide in Gaza, a death toll that rises to 257 with the murder of Mahmoud Wadi.

Recent testimony gathered by the Palestinian Journalists Protection Center has shown that Israeli torture at Sde Teiman was particularly brutal towards journalists.

One journalist released from Sde Teiman told the Palestinian Journalists Protection Center that he was “forcibly dragged along with seven other detainees to an isolated area within the camp, where they were subjected to collective sexual assaults” and that “Israeli soldiers were present during the assaults, with some deliberately filming the abuse and mocking the victims, who were fully restrained, blindfolded, and denied any form of legal or humanitarian protection.”.

The journalist revealed that he was subjected to “torture, sleep deprivation, starvation, religious insults, denial of medical care, and electric shocks” and that “the occupation authorities escalated their torture after learning of his profession as a journalist. He was assaulted after disclosing his work, accused of spreading ‘misleading information,’ and threatened with life imprisonment because of his media activities.”

Yet again, Israel violated the ceasefire agreement in order to murder a journalist showing the world the truth about Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

