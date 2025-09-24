The Dissident

The Dissident

Jimbo, PhD.
Sep 26

This isn't news! Everyone who isn't fucking retarded has KNOWN it's a proxy war from the beggining.

Scott
Sep 26

NATO and the neocons decided to use Ukraine as a tool to bash Russia with. They fatally underestimated the willpower of Russia and the cowardice of the EU.

