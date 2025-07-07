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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
Jul 7, 2025

I was waiting for the first Zionist to pop in with their hasbara, and I see Greg is already here. Note that Greg does NOT deny the actual statements!

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
Jul 8, 2025

Zionist Jewish Supremacist Ideology run rampant. It's in the Torah, Talmud and Old Testament and the Christian Zionists are as bad and often worse! Not all Jews are Zionists and not all Zionists are Jews!

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