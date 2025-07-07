Written By: Justin K.P.

Recently, there have been multiple IDF soldiers admitting to what has been previously widely documented, that they have been intentionally killing civilians in Gaza.

The most recent admission comes from Sky News, which interviewed an “Israeli reservist who served three tours of duty in Gaza” who admitted that commanders often gave the order to intentionally kill civilians.

He was quoted in the interview saying, “We have a territory that we are in, and the commands are: everyone that comes inside needs to die. If they're inside, they're dangerous, you need to kill them. No matter who it is”.

Being positioned twice in the Netzarim corridor, he admitted to occupying a Palestinian home in Gaza and creating a “no-go zone” where any Palestinian who entered would be shot dead.

Sky News wrote: “He said that when his unit was stationed on the edge of a civilian area, soldiers slept in a house belonging to displaced Palestinians and marked an invisible boundary around it that defined a no-go zone for Gazans. People who crossed into this area were most often shot, he said.”

The soldier admitted, “It was like pretty much everyone that comes into the territory (that was killed), and it might be like a teenager riding his bicycle.”

He admitted that the IDF intentionally shot at civilians due to the genocidal belief that all Palestinians in Gaza are “terrorists,” which he said was “widespread”.

Sky News wrote:

The soldier described a prevailing belief among troops that all Gazans were terrorists, even when they were clearly unarmed civilians. This perception, he said, was not challenged and was often endorsed by commanders. "They don't really talk to you about civilians that may come to your place. Like I was in the Netzarim road, and they say if someone comes here, it means that he knows he shouldn't be there, and if he still comes, it means he's a terrorist," he said. "This is what they tell you. But I don't really think it's true. It's just poor people, civilians that don't really have too many choices."

He admitted that the order was given to “shoot everyone on sight who crosses the ‘imaginary line’”.

The soldier admitted to killing Palestinians, “scavenging scrap metal,” and admitted commanders face no consequences for ordering “war crimes”.

As the outlet wrote:

At another time, his unit was positioned near the Shujaiya area of Gaza City. He described Palestinians scavenging scrap metal and solar panels from a building inside the so-called no-go zone. ‘For sure, no terrorists there,’ he said. ‘Every commander can choose for himself what he does. So it's kind of like the Wild West. So, some commanders can really decide to do war crimes and bad things and don't face the consequences of that.’

He also admitted that killing civilians was ordered because of the widespread genocidal belief in the IDF that there are no innocent civilians in Gaza.

Sky News wrote:

The soldier said many of his comrades believed there were no innocents in Gaza. He recalled soldiers openly discussing the killings. "They'd say: 'Yeah, but these people didn't do anything to prevent October 7, and they probably had fun when this was happening to us. So they deserve to die'." He added: "People don't feel mercy for them." "I think a lot of them really felt like they were doing something good," he said. "I think the core of it, that in their mind, these people aren't innocent."

This openly genocidal view that there are no innocent people in Gaza is widespread in Israeli society.

A recent poll from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem found that 64 percent of the Israeli public agreed with the statement that there are “no innocents in Gaza”.

The poll included Palestinians with Israeli citizenship, a look at it through demographic breakdown shows that “75% of Jewish Israelis agree with the idea that ‘there are no innocents in Gaza,’”

Unsurprisingly, this genocidal belief is widespread amongst the IDF.

South Africa’s genocide case at the ICJ, cited video evidence of IDF soldiers chanting that ‘there are no civilians in Gaza’, writing “Israeli soldiers in uniform have been filmed on 5 December 2023 dancing, chanting and singing ‘May their village burn, May Gaza be erased’; and, two days later, on a separate occasion inside Gaza on 7 December 2023, dancing, singing and chanting, ‘we know our motto: there are no uninvolved civilians’ and ‘to wipe off the seed of Amalek’”.

The IDF soldier interviewed by Sky News is not the first to admit that this genocidal ideology was used to justify killing civilians in Gaza.

In the recent Haaretz report where IDF soldiers admitted to opening fire at civilians at the fake “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” aid sites, one IDF reserve officer admitted “When we asked why they opened fire, we were told it was an order from above and that the civilians had posed a threat to the troops. I can say with certainty that the people were not close to the forces and did not endanger them. It was pointless – they were just killed for nothing. This thing called killing innocent people – it's been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently that message sank in among the troops”.

(Emphasis: Mine)

Other IDF soldiers admitted to opening fire at unarmed civilians at the “aid sites,” with one saying, “it's a killing field, where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They're treated like a hostile force – no crowd-control measures, no tear gas – just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars. Then, once the center opens, the shooting stops, and they know they can approach. Our form of communication is gunfire,” and another saying, “We open fire early in the morning if someone tries to get in line from a few hundred meters away, and sometimes we just charge at them from close range. But there's no danger to the forces. I'm not aware of a single instance of return fire. There's no enemy, no weapons”.

These admissions- that the IDF believes Gaza's entire population is guilty and kills civilians based on this view- are the smoking gun proving that the intent to commit genocide against Gaza’s entire population is there.

Most recently, the censored BBC documentary “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack,” which aired on the UK’s Channel 4, featured testimony from two Israeli officials stationed at the infamous Israeli torture dungeon, Sde Teiman, who admitted that torturing innocent Palestinians was encouraged by commanders.

One IDF soldier admitted that doctors were taken to the facility and that torture was shown “respect” from Israeli commanders.

In his interview, he said:

Even before going there (to Ade Teiman), I’ve heard rumors of what was done to detainees there, with people bragging about physically abusing them or sort of joking about it, they would say to me that I would have to physically abuse detainees. There were a lot of detainees that were known to be detained from the hospitals in Gaza, and the main reason I was told that they were detained is that they were possibly witnesses to hostages either being transported to places or had given care to hostages in Gaza. one of the soldiers who had beaten a detainee, he wouldn’t shut up about it, and I remember the commander being in on it and showing his respect for that. In those sorts of circles, people who guard the detainees sort of see themselves as fighters or something. It was shocking, I’m deeply ashamed

An Israeli medic stationed at the facility admitted that medics even tortured Palestinian detainees and admitted that “you can do almost whatever you want when it comes to Gazans”. In his interview, he said:

I remember at least one case when a very painful procedure was done and the patient gave no consent. No painkillers were administered to him around that procedure, and I was there. I saw that happening, and I saw him screaming, and I saw no one stopping it. I think that was retribution; that was a way to inflict pain. I don’t even think that in the Israeli society, there is a need for a cover-up these days, you can do almost whatever you want when it comes to Gazans, honestly, I think that is how Israeli society has been dehumanizing Palestinians for years

The view within Israel that “you can do almost whatever you want when it comes to Gazans” was recently articulated by the Knesset member Tzippy Scott, who recently admitted on Israel’s Channel 12 that “Last night, we killed almost a hundred Gazans... Nobody cares (about it) anymore... Everyone got used to the idea that you can kill 100 Gazans in one night... And nobody in the world cares.”

While these genocidal war crimes have been well documented by Palestinian journalists and international doctors in Gaza, they will be harder to ignore now that Israeli officials are coming out and admitting to them.

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